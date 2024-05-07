Rival Seton Hall’s Kadary Richmond Commits to St. John’s

After landing veteran Utah guard Deivon Smith, the Red Storm have made another splash in the 2024 offseason. On May 7, former Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond officially committed to St. John’s, per John Fanta. He began his career at Syracuse and had spent the last three seasons in New Jersey.

The senior chose head coach Rick Pitino and company over Duke, Kentucky and Arkansas among others. The Brooklyn native averaged 15.7 points, 7 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season en route to an All-Big East first-team appearance. He led the Pirates to and ultimately won the annual NIT championship.

Richmond recorded Seton Hall’s second-ever triple-double in a Jan. 20 triple-overtime loss to Creighton. Immediately following the feat, he strangely sat out three straight games, all resulting in losses, due to what he described as “soreness.”

In three meetings with the Red Storm this past season, Richmond averaged 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds, winning two regular season games before falling to St. John’s in the Big East Tournament.

His all-around skill set is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. Richmond’s 6-foot-6 frame serves as a matchup nightmare for opposing backcourts, often leading to inflated rebounding numbers for a combo guard. He is a pure playmaker and a day-one plug-and-play starter at either guard spot.

As St. John’s continues to build their roster for a highly anticipated second year under Pitino, acquiring a talent like Richmond while simultaneously making a rival worse will pay dividends come March.