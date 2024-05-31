The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
View this profile on Instagram

The Torch (@sju_torch) • Instagram photos and videos

Trending Stories
1
SJU students and faculty walked through campus and held signs in protest of the on-campus Starbucks and Burger King. Torch Photo / Malak Kassem

St. John’s University Students and Faculty Rally In Solidarity With Palestine

2
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand toured the Cybersecurity Lab located on the second floor of St. Augustine Hall. Torch Photo / Olivia Seaman

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Facilitates Cybersecurity Roundtable at St. John’s University

3
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Wallows

“Calling After Me:” A Comeback for Wallows

Torch Illustration / Megan Chapman
Rival Seton Hall’s Kadary Richmond Commits to St. John’s
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor • May 7, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Suki Waterhouse
“My Fun” and “Faded:” A New Era For Suki Waterhouse
Celina Mullady, Asst. Culture Editor • May 6, 2024
Torch Graphic / Megan Chapman
Another One: St. John’s Secures Deivon Smith
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor • May 6, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Forbes Breaking News
Op-Ed: Donald Trump Is Not Your Friend
Carlyann Carey, Opinion Editor • May 4, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Jojo Siwa
Jojo Siwa’s Bad Karma
Catherine Pascal, Staff Writer • May 3, 2024
Torch Photo / Anya Geiling
Live Show Spotlight: Roger Eno
Anya Geiling, Contributing Writer • April 30, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Concrete Boys - Topic
“It’s Us Vol. 1:” Luxury Raps from Emerging Voices
AJ Vargas, Contributing Writer • April 29, 2024

St. John’s Crowned Big East Champions Over Georgetown

The Johnnies come from behind to win their tenth Big East title in program history.
Byline photo of James Williams
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor May 31, 2024
Torch Photo / Isabella Cautero

The St. John’s Baseball Team continued their remarkable season by winning the Big East championship and securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament. 

The 4-2 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas on May 25 marks the Red Storm’s first conference title since 2018. With the win, the team will head to Charlottesville as the third seed and face Mississippi State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The path to the championship saw the Johnnies survive two high-scoring bouts. First, an 11-9 win against Georgetown and a nail-biting 8-7 finish over Xavier in the second round.

Redshirt freshman Evan Chaffee made his twelfth start of the season and only allowed one earned run in the six innings he pitched.

That lone run came early when Georgetown’s junior catcher Owen Carapellotti singled in the first run to go up 1-0 in the third inning. At the end of three innings, the Hoyas only had one hit plus no errors while the Johnnies offense was blanked with no hits and no errors.

Situational hitting prevailed for St. John’s as redshirt senior infielder Blake Mayberry brought in the tying run on a ground-out in the sixth inning. At the end of the sixth inning, the game remained tied at 1-1 with both teams sporting identical statistics: two hits and no errors for both squads.

This tie did not last long as the Red Storm put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh and another in the eighth, scoring three unanswered runs and now possessing a 4-1 lead. 

Coach Mike Hampton relied on redshirt sophomore pitcher Xavier Kolhosser to pitch the final three innings excellently. Kolhosser only allowed one hit which ended up being a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. 

This home run didn’t amount to anything as the Johnnies held on to this lead and won 4-2. They ended the game with three hits, no errors and the Hoyas had three hits, one error. Kolhosser received the win, his ninth of the year.

St. John’s doesn’t have much time to celebrate as the team will quickly turn around to face Mississippi State in the first NCAA tournament round on May 31 in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Torch Illustration / Megan Chapman
Rival Seton Hall’s Kadary Richmond Commits to St. John’s
Torch Graphic / Megan Chapman
Another One: St. John’s Secures Deivon Smith
On April 27, Amy Mallah was honored during the last home series of the season for senior day. Torch Photo / Megan Chapman
Life After the Storm: Amy Mallah’s Final Season at St. John’s
The St. Johns softball team celebrated their three seniors following the home loss against Seton Hall. Torch Photo / Megan Chapman
St. John’s Falls in Last Innings Against Seton Hall on Senior Day
Pictured: Chris Ledlum Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
SJU’s Chris Ledlum, Jordan Dingle File Lawsuit Against NCAA
Photo Courtesy / Youtube mgagolf
Peicheng Chen Looks Ahead To The Conference Tournament
About the Contributor
James Williams
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor
James is a sophomore journalism student serving his first year as Assistant Sports Editor. Outside of writing for The Torch, James can be found rooting for every Philadelphia sports team, watching a wide variety of shows and movies or listening to his favorite artists Beach House and Bob Dylan while on runs. James can be reached at [email protected]
© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *