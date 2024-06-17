The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

St. John’s Athletic Director Mike Cragg Out After Six Years

The athletics department now begins a search for a new leader.
Byline photo of Kyler Fox
Kyler Fox, Managing EditorJune 17, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube BIG EAST Conference

Following a six-year tenure, St. John’s University mutually parted ways with longtime athletic director Mike Cragg on June 17, per the University. His tenure will officially end June 30. 

It has been an honor to lead the athletic department at St. John’s University,” Cragg said in the university’s statement. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident that the department is in a strong position for continued success.”

During Cragg’s tenure, the University won six Big East tournaments, sent 15 teams to postseason play and captured two national titles in fencing in 2018-19 and 2022-23. 

In the classroom, athletic programs earned nine awards from the NCAA after placing in the top 10 percent of their sport in Academic Progress Rate

His leadership saw the creation of the Athletics Council on Community, Culture and Social Justice (CCCSJ), whose goal is to lead an effort to advance the University’s commitment to anti-racism, equality and social justice. 

Prior to his hiring, he spent over 30 years at Duke University playing a major role in developing the basketball powerhouse

Despite his achievements, Cragg’s dismissal appears to have been in the works for quite some time.

In an interview with ESPN in October of 2023, men’s basketball head coach Rick Pitino joked about Cragg’s job security. 

“Mike Cragg is going to have a heart attack at all the money we’re going to spend,” Pitino said in reference to name image and likeness (NIL) deals. “That’s okay, we’ll find another [athletic director].”

While the reasoning for the split remains undisclosed, St. John’s will now be tasked with finding a replacement for a key role within athletics for the second straight year following the firing of Mike Anderson in 2023. 

This is a developing story. The Torch will provide more information as it is released. 

About the Contributor
Kyler Fox
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor
  Kyler is a senior journalism student in his second year with The Torch serving as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, he is a contributor for A Daly Dose of Hoops and Last Word on Sport. When Kyler isn’t writing, you can find him catching up on the latest buzz surrounding the industry, playing basketball with his friends or checking out the latest sneaker drops. Kyler can be reached at [email protected].
