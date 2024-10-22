Knicks Season-Opener: Was Karl Anthony-Towns Worth It?

Just days before the NBA preseason could begin, the New York Knicks made the most shocking move by any organization this past offseason. The blockbuster deal in question was a three-team deal that involved the Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves. The Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns and draft rights to James Nnaji from the Hornets. The Timberwolves received Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick from the Knicks via the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks also gave up two future second-round picks to the Hornets.

On paper, the trade makes sense. Towns is on a 220 million-dollar contract that the Timberwolves can’t afford, with valuable pieces like Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid playing themselves into more significant paydays with the team. And the Knicks need a valuable big who can pick up the slack if Mitchell Robinson continues to be injury-prone. But this trade doesn’t seem right.

For starters, Randle has been a Knick for half a decade; some fans grew up knowing him as their franchise forward. Sure, he struggled in the playoffs, but he’s been with the team through all trials and tribulations.

This past season he put up career numbers, with his efficiency being at a career-high for him as a Knick. It seemed like he had all his playing struggles figured out and with the team built to contend, perhaps the Knicks going all the way was possible. But unfortunately, a shoulder injury would crush any dreams of seeing Randle play in the postseason.

As for DiVincenzo, he’s also coming off a career year, shooting 40% from three and putting up 15.5 points per game. Not only that, he had one of the most clutch shots in this past postseason versus the 76ers in Game 2 of their first-round matchup.

The chemistry he brought to the floor was tangible, with two of his teammates from Villanova lighting up the floor with him, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. The trio coined the name the “Nova Knicks.” And with Mikal Bridges, another Villanova alumni, added to the mix, the possibility and grandeur of the “Nova Knicks” were higher than ever.

With DiVincenzo gone now, I can only think of what could’ve been, and I genuinely believe this could possibly be the greatest NBA team to never exist.

With the Knicks trading away most of their future for both Mikal Bridges and Karl Anthony-Towns, one has to wonder if any of this is worth it. Giving up possibly your most valuable first-round pick for a player who is a notorious playoff dropper and seems to shy away from the big moments is just a lot. If the Towns experiment doesn’t work fast, the trade will seem like a lost cause and an overpay while the possibilities of what could’ve been will run rampant throughout every Knicks fan’s head.