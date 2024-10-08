Quavo to Perform at 2024 Red Storm Tip-Off

Quavo, artist and member of the now defunct rap group “Migos” will perform at Red Storm Tip-off on Oct. 18. St. John’s Red Storm took to Instagram to deliver the news today.

The annual Tip-Off event marks the official start of the 2024-25 basketball season with an evening packed with music, entertainment, and Red Storm pride.

Quavo, known for chart-topping hits like “Bad and Boujee” and “Walk It Talk It,” has earned six Grammy nominations over his career, including nods for “Album of the Year” and “Best Rap Album.”

Quavo follows in the footsteps of previous Tip-Off headliners, including 2 Chainz and Blxst, who performed in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Tip-Off is at Carnesecca Arena on Oct. 18.