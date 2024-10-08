The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Quavo to Perform at 2024 Red Storm Tip-Off

Grammy-nominated rapper to perform at annual event.
Byline photo of Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 8, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Quavo Huncho

Quavo, artist and member of the now defunct rap group “Migos” will perform at Red Storm Tip-off on Oct. 18. St. John’s Red Storm took to Instagram to deliver the news today. 

The annual Tip-Off event marks the official start of the 2024-25 basketball season with an evening packed with music, entertainment, and Red Storm pride. 

Quavo, known for chart-topping hits like “Bad and Boujee” and “Walk It Talk It,” has earned six Grammy nominations over his career, including nods for  “Album of the Year” and “Best Rap Album.” 

Quavo follows in the footsteps of previous Tip-Off headliners, including 2 Chainz and Blxst, who performed in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Tip-Off is at Carnesecca Arena on Oct. 18.

 

About the Contributor
Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-Chief
 

Olivia is a senior journalism student currently serving as The Torch’s Editor-in-Chief. She previously served as Managing Editor for two years. She's also written for amNewYork, Bronx Times, the Long Island Times and QNS. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an undergraduate writing consultant at the University Writing Center. She loves to watch St. John's Basketball, exploring New York City and matcha lattes!

Olivia can be reached at [email protected]  
