Career Services ‘Black Voices in Law’ Panel Provides Advice for Aspiring Law Students

St. John’s University Career Services held a ‘Black Voices in Law’ panel discussion Tuesday on the second floor of St. Augustine Hall from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event aimed to inspire students by “highlighting diverse voices and experiences” in law.

The panel featured six Black workers practicing law in New York City.

Corey Trail, a senior staff attorney at the energy company Con Edison; Evette C. Ennis, Esq, an in-house attorney in the office of legal counsel at the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey; Nia Fung, an associate attorney at Joey Jackson Law; Stephanie Lamerce, a litigation associate at Duane Morris LLP; Jasmine Wright Greene, an assistant corporation counsel, New York City law department; and Sabrina Bonne-Annee, a senior administrative law judge at NYS department of motor vehicles.

Trail immigrated from Trinidad and Tobago already knowing he wanted to get into the field.

“I knew I wanted to be a lawyer because I liked to talk a lot,” he said with a chuckle.

The next question was centered around the unique career experiences faced as a consequence of being a Black law professional.

Fung said going into law gave her family an outlet to reach when facing legal trouble due to racial discrimination, something they lacked growing up.

“When we were in these situations when someone needed representation or help in the courtroom process, no one knew anything,” she said.

Several panelists also talked about external challenges they’ve had in their careers.

Greene explained how taking care of her children and other obligations outside of work convinced her to leave her job of 16 years. She then connected the situation to life and success by stating the importance of rebounding.

“Your ability to change, pivot and readjust will determine where you land.”

The last portion of the conversation was centered around advice for future law applicants or those thinking about law careers.

Several panelists pushed how paramount networking is.

Ennis encouraged students in attendance to have their “own board of directors” for their career aspirations.

“Think about investing yourself like you’re a business,” she urged. Ennis believes networking and finding advisors go a long way in a successful law career.

Favor Eme, a freshman legal studies major who attended the discussion, thought the event was helpful.

“I feel like events like this bring together people of color who wouldn’t be able to find each other very easily,” he said.

Immediately following the discussion, students networked with panelists and enjoyed light catering at a reception.

Career Services will be hosting a similar event involving women in the legal field soon.