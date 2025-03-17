Selection Sunday Watch Party Held Amid Student Confusion

On March 17 at 6 p.m., the St. John’s University men’s basketball team gathered and anxiously awaited the “Selection Sunday” show on CBS, where they’d find their position in the NCAA Tournament.

Named a number two seed in the West region, the team’s celebration was broadcast on the network alongside coaching staff, select administration and other St. John’s men’s sports teams.

In preparation for the reveal, the University hosted a watch party in the D’Angelo Center (DAC) Coffee House for students. Before watching the event, fans gathered outside Carnesecca Arena to cheer on the team alongside performances by the pep band, cheer team and dance team.

Several local news stations from PIX 11 to the New York Post were present for the event and captured student’s reactions to the big reveal.

Despite the excitement, many students were disappointed at the event’s false advertisement — specifically how it was labeled as a “meet and greet,” despite the team only being present to walk by students with their Big East Tournament and regular season trophies. Coach Rick Pitino was not present.

Posted on the Instagram of the St. John’s Student Section, the event was advertised as a meet and greet in the lobby of Carnesecca at 5 p.m. before the watch party at 5:45 p.m.

St. John’s Now, in collaboration with St. John’s University and Red Zone, also posted the same start time and location, advertising food at Carnesecca and giveaways for students in the DAC.

However, festivities were moved outside, and instead of meeting the team, students were instructed to line up around 5:15 p.m. to cheer them on as they walked by.

After students made their way to DAC, food was provided and the coffeehouse was set up as the selection was broadcasted.

Students expressed their disappointment at the change of plans, as the event did not occur as promised.

“We expected to meet the team from the post on St. John’s Now and we were there for that reason,” freshman Sophia Rampersaud said.

Junior Katia Viola added how “it felt very unorganized” as the plans quickly changed when the event was moved outside, despite the poor weather.

Student season ticket holder Breanna Omosebi felt positive about the team’s abilities to make it to the bracket but shared similar sentiments of expectations.

“It said meet the team so I was expecting them at a table or something similar to that, but it was still good,” the freshman said.

Sophomore Luke Stein said he expected the watch party to be in Carnesecca Arena, “where they have all the players in the front row and everyone else in the back.”

“I think everyone was expecting to share a few words with the players,” he continued. “It would be nice to get some engagement between the team and the rest of the community.”

Student Thomas Blanc also expressed his frustration at what was more of a red-carpet-style event than an interactive experience:

“The post had initially said meet and greet, I didn’t know what that would mean per-say. In the past, meet and greets have been autographs and actually being able to meet the team. They changed it and we were there for thirty seconds as they walked through a line and that was it.”

When asked about the start time, since it did not begin on time, Blanc added, “There was plenty of time and I think it’s because it’s on CBS they want to get their reactions to be called. It could have been planned earlier.”

“We’ve been coming to all the games. I feel like we deserve something,” he concluded.

Despite any confusion, students were happy to support their team and cheer them on.

“I just went to the walkthrough. I touched RJ Luis’ hand. It was awesome. It’s nice to see the community getting behind this team. We’re excited,” law student Dan Leach said.

Leach stated that “the sky’s the limit” when it comes to the team.

“It’s such an exciting time for our school and I was so glad to be a part of it,” senior Gabe Torres said.

The University will host a team sendoff on March 18 at 5:45 p.m. at Carnesecca Plaza. The event will include a DJ, food trucks and more as the team heads to Providence to face 15-seed Omaha on March 20 at 9:45 p.m.