Women’s Basketball Season Recap and Offseason Preview

The St. John’s Women’s Basketball team finished the regular season with a 16-15 record overall. Although the Red Storm finished the season above .500, their Big East Conference record of 5-13 left much to be desired. The Johnnies need to have a productive off-season to come back stronger next season.

It was a rollercoaster season for Head Coach Joe Tartamella’s squad. They began by winning 10 of their first 11 games. This streak was followed by losing eight of their next nine, continuing inconsistencies until the end of the regular season.

In the Big East Tournament, the No. 8 seed started their campaign with a convincing win against No. 9 seeded Butler. The Johnnies’ tournament run would then be cut short as they ran into top-seeded Connecticut, who stayed in control to a 31-point win. The disappointing conference tournament push meant no postseason invite for St. John’s.

Tartamella pointed to scoring as a weak point in the season after the game.

“We’ve struggled offensively all year at times,” he said. “It’s not a secret.”

The offensive side of the ball was a problem for the Johnnies all season. The Red Storm were in the bottom three in the conference offensively. To be more competitive next year, the team will have to improve their half-court scoring.

Another offensive aspect the Johnnies can improve on is their three-point shooting. The Red Storm shot 31% from beyond the arch this season and only made 192 on the season. Both ranked sixth in the conference.

The Johnnies also need to find a way to add size to their roster. The team had no players over 6’2” this season, and this was evident in their rebounding. The Red Storm had a -1.87 rebounding margin; bottom three in the Big East this season.

Although the Johnnies had a difficult season, they still have many positives to take from the year. Their defense was second-best in the conference, only allowing 56.6 points per game and top three in the conference in turnovers forced and steals.

This defensive prowess was due to senior guard Lashae Dwyer (13 pts., 4 reb., 2 ast.), named Big East Defensive Player of the Year and All-Big East Second Team. Dwyer and senior captain Ber’Nyah Mayo ( 11 pts. 3 reb. 3 ast.) were also essential parts of the team’s offense. Replacing them effectively is a must for the Red Storm.

Another bright spot for St. John’s are rising sophomores Ariel Little and Janeya Grant, who looked ready for more responsibility in the latter parts of the season.

Grant’s three-point shooting will be a much-needed addition to the rotation, and Little’s ability as a floor general will add some stability to the guard rotation in the absence of Dwyer and Mayo.

After a middling season this year, the Red Storm will look to put together a more successful season in hopes of receiving a post-season tournament invitation next year.