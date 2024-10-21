Five Halloween Costumes Inspired by Classic Hits

With Halloween right around the corner, the time for planning the greatest costume is fleeting. Some of the best costumes come from references to media and pop culture, particularly film. Whether you’re searching for looks for a group, duo or even solo, there’s no better choice than holiday classics. Here’s a list of film-inspired looks for this year’s Halloween.

“Twitches” (2005)

With its bright colors and fun patterns, this Disney Channel Original Movie is a great choice for Halloween costume inspiration. This nostalgic childhood hit follows two twin witches who are reunited after 21 years of separation and features a quintessential 2000s wardrobe. As a duo or even solo look, the ensemble could be simple to put together after a quick trip to a thrift store, or even with pieces already owned.

With boot-cut jeans, ruffled skirts, a head scarf and excessive layers the costume is practically complete, as long as it’s accessorized with the corresponding sun and moon necklaces to match the twins’. A “Twitches” inspired Halloween is a fun, eclectic spin on the average witch costume.

“Ghostbusters” (1984)

While it may seem an obvious choice, the timelessness of “Ghostbusters” makes this costume one that’s always reliable. For a group, each friend could be a corresponding ghost-hunting member, equipped with a khaki suit and a proton pack if willing to commit to the character. However, there could always be additions as a simple ghost or ghoul featured in the movie, or even the iconic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

For a more niche reference, there’s always the option of Sigourney Weaver’s Dana while she’s possessed by the demon Zuul. With an orange dress and smokey makeup, this look can be achieved with relatively low effort. The playfully spooky charm of “Ghostbusters” makes it an ideal costume inspiration for this Halloween.

“The Shining” (1980)

For fans of more thrilling Halloween films, “The Shining” offers an array of options to choose from. To portray the deranged Jack Torrence, it would take nothing more than a dark turtleneck or flannel, a prop axe and a murderous look in the eye. In the same vein, his wife Wendy could be done with a long skirt or dress, a turtleneck and some sort of defense weapon — bonus points for bangs.

A more in-depth, and arguably more costume-like, option could be the iconic twins in their matching blue dresses. The doll-like attire makes for a creepy and fun ensemble, ideal for Halloween festivities.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)

Nothing screams Halloween more than a cult-classic like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Having amassed such a following for its unique costume design and eccentric characters, this musical has no shortage of Halloween options. The classic option might be Frank N. Furter himself, the mad scientist star of the film. However, most of the other Transylvanian characters could be accomplished with similar material such as fishnets, corsets and drag queen-esque makeup.

A more toned-down choice could be Brad and Janet, the unsuspecting couple who stumble upon the madness-filled mansion. Costumes as simple as a dress and cardigan or a button down and glasses could easily portray the pair of sweethearts.

“It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966)

Possibly the epitome of a Halloween classic, “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is a nostalgic hit featuring several endearing characters to dress up as this holiday. Charlie Brown’s familiar yellow and black zig-zag shirt is always an easy option, but for something a little different, it would be just as simple to go for Linus with the red striped shirt and blue baby blanket.

Any of The Peanuts characters could be a hit, but especially Snoopy with his flight goggles and red scarf. As long as the accessories accompany a pair of floppy ears and some face paint, there’s no mistaking the iconic dog. The cartoon is filled with options for solos, duos or even an entire group, making it a delightful throwback look.