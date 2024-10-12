The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Zuby Ejiofor and Kadary Richmond Named Basketball Captains

The graduate student guard and junior forward are set to lead the squad.
Byline photo of James Williams
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor October 12, 2024
Junior Zuby Ejiofor will serve as co-captain of the St. John’s Men’s Basketball team.
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

Head Coach Rick Pitino has found his team’s leaders less than a month before tip-off.

Per the Hall of Famer’s very active X account, a post from Oct. 10 states that the team collectively chose their captains. 

“The team consensus was to name Kadary Richmond and Zuby Ejiofor as team captains for our upcoming season,” the post said. 

Richmond, Pitino’s coveted offseason acquisition from Seton Hall, and Ejiofor, a valuable bench piece from last season poised to take his game to the next level, are the perfect candidates to lead on both ends of the court.

During his senior season at Seton Hall, Richmond led the Pirates in scoring and rebounding with 15.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game. These numbers earned him an All-Big East First Team nod.

After staying in-conference and making the jump to St. John’s, the newest Johnnie has impressed the legendary coach in practice. In another post, Pitino claimed that Richmond “simply annihilated everyone” in their most recent practice and “worked his a– off.” 

Pitino has already shown a great amount of trust in Richmond, seemingly putting control of the offense in very capable hands.

Ejiofor, the former Kansas recruit, earned his captaincy with great performances in big games last season. Most notably, Ejiofor tallied his season high in points and blocks with 13 points and five blocks against his fellow captain’s former team Seton Hall

The 6-foot-9 forward provided phenomenal post-defense all season, recording the third most blocks on the team in limited playing time. Ejiofor averaged 4.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks last season. 

With the departure of Joel Soriano, Ejiofor will step into the former captain’s role and lock down the frontcourt.

The Johnnies’ opening exhibition game against Rutgers on Oct. 17 will be the first chance for the new captains to prove themselves as the right choice for these positions.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Torch
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Pictured: Kadary Richmond, Zuby Ejiofor, Elijah Hutchins-Everett, Isaiah Coleman Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
St. John’s Newcomer Kadary Richmond Impresses in Practice
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Quavo Huncho
Quavo to Perform at 2024 Red Storm Tip-Off
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan
Big East Conference Releases St. John’s Women's Basketball Schedule
Torch Photo / Fernando Mejia
Column: Women’s Soccer’s 2-1 Loss to Marquette Shows a Larger Team Problem
Torch Photo / James Williams
Late Comeback Spoils Women’s Soccer Senior Day
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya
Coach Masur Gets 400th Win in Men’s Soccer Comeback Against Villanova ​​
About the Contributor
James Williams
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor
James is a sophomore journalism student serving his first year as Assistant Sports Editor. Outside of writing for The Torch, James can be found rooting for every Philadelphia sports team, watching a wide variety of shows and movies or listening to his favorite artists Beach House and Bob Dylan while on runs. James can be reached at [email protected]
Donate to The Torch
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal