Brady Dunlap is Ready to Rewrite the Red Storm Story

Dunlap seeks to restore St. John’s basketball’s legacy under coach Rick Pitino’s guidance.
Byline photo of Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 20, 2024
Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya

Sophomore slumps are common — but Brady Dunlap plans to rewrite that narrative in his second year with the Red Storm.

A promising freshman campaign saw the California native appear in 25 games, making four starts. Dunlap averaged 3.2 points per game and shot 38 percent from the field. 

His standout moment came when graduate forward Chris Ledlum was sidelined with an ankle injury against Butler on Jan. 3. Dunlap stepped up, scoring 13 points and sinking 3-of-5 three-pointers in just 28 minutes, igniting “Bradymania.” Since then, his confidence has only grown.

But this season is different. His goal: national relevance. 

“That’s what New York needs.”

Torch Photo / James Williams

The once-proud Red Storm team has struggled to maintain national prominence since the days of Chris Mullin, a fact Dunlap is all too aware of. But thanks to head coach Rick Pitino, he sees a semblance of change. 

“We’ve been irrelevant for a long time, since the Mullin days,” Dunlap said. “[Coach] Pitino brought me, and all of us, here to regain national relevance.”

He told The Torch this year’s squad feels more like a “Pitino team” — one poised to make a substantial leap in its second year. 

“I feel a different energy around the program this year. I just want to win games. A lot of games,” he said. 

Now a ‘veteran’ on a roster that sees eight new faces, Dunlap feels he’s taken a mentor role. While some are familiar with Pitino’s coaching style, he’s led the charge on “leading the guys that aren’t familiar with [Pitino].”

Torch Photo / Sebastian Zelaya

Off the court Dunlap sees the same strong bonds forming within the team.

“[The team] is really close. Kadary [Richmond] has gotten us even closer since he’s got comfortable with the fellas. We’re all just a connected group.”

When asked about matchups he’s looking forward to, he says: “The next game.” He’s focused but admits there’s an extra edge when it comes to facing ranked opponents. 

“Last year, we didn’t win those big ranked games. That took us out of ‘the big dance.’ Those Creighton’s, Marquette’s and UConn’s — those are the games we need to win,” he said.

For now, he’s bent on “at least” going .500 and making the NCAA Tournament this season. 

While always looking ahead, Dunlap is prepared to usher the Red Storm back to the days of old. This journey starts now, and he’s committed to avoiding a downturn.

