Life After the Storm: Amy Mallah’s Final Season at St. John’s

For infielder Amy Mallah, the game of softball has been a cornerstone of her life since she was six years old. Rounding out the end of her fifth and final season at St. John’s, the East Meadow, NY native spoke to The Torch about her career and what’s to come for her post-graduation when the cleats have to be put away and the bat stops swinging.

Mallah’s Journey to St. John’s

St. John’s was not Mallah’s first choice to continue her collegiate softball career. As a New York State Champion at East Meadow High School, Mallah committed to SUNY Oneonta in senior year in September 2019. While working through clinics, showcases and tournaments she realized that there were bigger opportunities available to her and committed to St. John’s because of the relationship she had with the coaching staff at the time.

With an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, Mallah wanted to take full advantage of her ability to play in college for one more year after the 2023 season ended.

“I was going to do anything in my power to play another year of softball,” Mallah told The Torch. “I wanted to do it here really badly.”

When St. John’s hired new head coach Michelle Depolo in August, Mallah knew she was going to have to step into a different role as a leader. With only one returning coach in Marissa Rizzi as an assistant, the environment in the program completely changed.

“The biggest thing in the transition was figuring out what the new culture was going to be because we had established one on our past teams and every coach is different,” Mallah said.

With a 25-23 record the team has faced many tribulations as it figures out the new culture under Depolo. Through it all, Mallah said that the team is “cohesive.”

“Whether you’re starting or you’re not starting, everybody has a role on this team,” Mallah said.

“Regardless of what the role is, we’re all supportive of one another. Nobody views one person as better than the next,” Mallah continued on the importance of the team’s bond.

On-The-Field Success

At the plate, Mallah averages .227 in 152 games played through 374 at-bats. With a slugging percentage of .302, she has connected for four home runs and 37 RBIs. More impressively, the infielder has an on-base percentage of .314.

For five years, she has consistently helped the Red Storm behind the plate in clutch moments. Last year, when the Red Storm found themselves down by two in the sixth inning of the 2023 Big East tournament game against Butler, Mallah hit a timely double to tie the game. St. John’s ended up winning 9-6.

“That was a really memorable game for me,” Mallah said. “It was my first time playing in a Big East Tournament game ever and I was able to come through for my team that game and get a big hit.”

“That’s something I’ll remember for a long time,” she continued.

The East Meadows native also excels on the field. Mallah has 124 total put-outs, 225 assists and only 24 errors throughout her career. Fieldwork is an aspect of her game she finds underrated.

“I’ve always considered the defensive aspect of my game to be the strongest asset in terms of [being] a softball player in general,” she said.

“Playing defense is something I’ve loved since I was a kid,” Mallah continued. “It’s my favorite aspect of the game.”

Those skills started when her dad, Alan Mallah, pushed her to join a team at her local softball complex in East Meadow. As an only child, Mallah said that it was just the two of them when it came to sports. Also a shy kid her dad pushed for her to pursue softball. Sixteen years later, Mallah’s life still centers around the sport her dad pushed her to get into.

Life After St. John’s

Life after her five-year tenure at St. John’s won’t be too far away from the diamond. As a sport management graduate student she plans on becoming an athletic director, in hopes of one day working at a power-five school in their athletics department. As a freshman she came to St. John’s wanting to be a teacher until she realized that path wasn’t best suited for her.

So, she turned to the one thing she has known since she was a tee-baller. Sports.

“I love being around it. I love playing it,” Mallah said. “I also know about myself that I am a very organized person. I like planning. I like being in charge.”

Athletic administration allowed her to pick a niche that combined two things she loved dearly, and the “student” aspect of her title as a “student-athlete” has always been important to her.

“The whole purpose of being a student-athlete is to get a degree, in my opinion,” she told The Torch. “I mean, you’re having fun along the process, playing the game, working really hard at your sport. You want to be successful, but at the end of the day, you’re going to college to get an education.”

“I think that being a student-athlete and going through college while playing sports is one of the best ways to do it,” Mallah said.

As a sport, softball has taught Mallah many things about life.

“Softball is a game of failure,” she said. “You can’t dwell on the past. You just have to focus on your next opportunity to succeed.”

At every base of her life, Mallah has excelled. In the classroom, on the field and post-graduation she will continue to have an impact on the world of sports.