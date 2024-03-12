Podcast Picks: A Guide to the Best Pop-Culture Podcasts

Podcasts are on the rise, quickly becoming an integral part of our culture. They are a great way to have something on while doing homework, cleaning and partaking in other everyday tasks. Listeners tune into these podcasts for a good laugh, new information on pop culture or even to escape from life for an hour or so.

Below are some of the best pop-culture podcasts that are sure to cater to all audiences. All the podcasts listed below are accessible through streaming and can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or YouTube.

Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast

“Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast,” features the hilarious duo Brooke Averick and Connor Wood, best known for their respective TikTok careers. The two have an electric relationship, making it impossible not to love them. From coverage of The Emmys to recent TikTok trends, this podcast is guaranteed to interest all listeners.

With new episodes released every Friday, viewers can indulge in endless pop-culture. In recent episodes, the pair have also started an advice segment, allowing listeners to call in. Listeners who find themselves looking for a good time and a few laughs are guaranteed to enjoy “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast.”

You’re Wrong About

“You’re Wrong About,” hosted by journalist Sarah Marshall, focuses exclusively on the past, looking to re-examine events, like the Amityville Horror and celebrities such as Amy Winehouse. Each episode is a deep dive into a different pop-culture event, ranging from politics, celebrities, music groups and true crime. This podcast is a great way to gain new information on various issues and a new perspective on someone or something.

Marshall is a highly informed individual and provides unique insight into worldwide events. First launched in 2018, “You’re Wrong About” consistently releases episodes, usually on Sundays. With Niche topics, there is so much new information to uncover. Listeners will gain new perspectives and open their minds to new possibilities.

Insanely Chill

“Insanely Chill” features YouTube sensation Cody Ko, who provides witty commentary on pop culture events from sports to celebrities. Ko occasionally shares his own life stories, ranging from his budding DJ career to parenthood.

The episodes are released bi-weekly, so there is always time to catch up if you are particularly busy. If you find yourself particularly busy, “Insanely Chill” is a great option. Whether you are driving to work or cleaning your room, it’s easy to put on and enjoy.

Are We Still Friends?

“Are We Still Friends?” is hosted by Aleena Miller and Sarah Meyer, who are self-proclaimed frenemies. The two rarely find themselves agreeing on anything, creating a hilarious discourse. Focusing on pop culture, the two fight about almost everything, with no real arguments on either side.

Beginning in 2022, they consistently released episodes every Tuesday; episodes usually range from 45 minutes, with the longest being an hour. “Are We Still Friends” is great for anyone who enjoys differing opinions about pop culture and likes to hear discourse on a variety of topics!

The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

“The Broski Report with Brittany Broski ” indulges into the TikTok star’s obsessive fan-girl nature, with a large focus on all of her celebrity crushes — Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, etc. Fully embracing the influencer lifestyle, Broski recently created her podcast in May 2023.

The podcast entails a variety of discussions, ranging from popular events to Broski’s interests. She focuses on newly released movies, reviews of her favorite albums and general pop-culture events—all while creating a hilariously fun environment. For fangirls like Brittany, one of your favorites is sure to be included.