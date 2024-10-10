“MIXTAPE PLUTO:” A Lackluster Addition to Future’s Discography

To say Future has had a successful 2024 music campaign would be an understatement. The rapper released two collaborative projects with critically acclaimed hip-hop producer Metro Boomin and had both of those projects debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

He just finished the “We Don’t Trust You” Tour with Metro Boomin and as a whole hasn’t seemed to be slowing down his production of quality music. Now, his newest release “MIXTAPE PLUTO” was released on Sept. 20.

It has been six years since Future released his last mixtape, “WRLD ON DRUGS,” a collaborative effort with the late rapper Juice WRLD. Throughout his career, a common sentiment shared around his fanbase is that ‘mixtape Future’ has a completely different vibe to ‘album Future.’ He sounds more emotional on a lot of his tapes rather than on his LP’s, like “Purple Reign” and “Monster.”

However, this does not seem to be the case for “MIXTAPE PLUTO.” As soon as the opening track — “TEFLON DON” — begins, it’s clear that this project has some issues with the mixing.

This might be expected considering it is a mixtape and these types of projects tend to be more rough around the edges, but it’s almost glaring with some of the instrumental and vocals being either too low or just not well-blended.

The mixtape also seems to be lacking features. Future is at a point in his career right now where he can’t hold attention for an entire project by himself, especially when the songs feel vacant.

This project is also extremely front-loaded with the best songs towards the front half of the tracklist. The final five to six tracks left a lot to be desired and were arguably some of the worst on the mixtape, with “LOST MY DOG” being a clear worst. The track is very bland with no beat drop and leaves listeners wanting more.

The first half of the tracks still hold some value with moody and dark trap beats that had Future’s patented cold-hearted flows and delivery. “LIL DEMON” is certainly a standout with its bouncy production and the booming 808s in the background, not to mention Future’s ad-lib work after every line being extremely entertaining.

It’s safe to say that high expectations for this mixtape were definitely not met. “MIXTAPE PLUTO” definitely seems slightly rushed, lacking attention to detail compared to the other projects that Future released this past year. While it was an underwhelming ending, he still delivered songs worth the listen.