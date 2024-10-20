Five Chilling Halloween Reads

As Halloween approaches, people look for media to consume to prepare for the season. For many, the obvious choice is classic Halloween movies. But, watching the same films year after year can become repetitive and boring.

Books are a refreshing and new form of media to get that spooky feeling into your Halloween season. From romance to mystery to classic horror, below are five books guaranteed to enhance your experience this Halloween.

“Motherthing” by Ainslie Hogarth

“Motherthing” is a domestic horror novel dealing with intense themes of mental illness and motherhood. The story follows Abby, who just married the so-called “perfect” man after which the newlywed couple moves into his mother’s house. Within the first few pages, readers uncover the tumultuous relationship between Abby and her mother-in-law, who is critical of everything she does, argumentative and cruel.

Soon after moving in, Abby’s mother-in-law takes her own life and begins to haunt the couple. Once she reaches her breaking point, Abby plans to eliminate her influence for good. “Motherthing” is a chilling story highlighting the struggles of motherhood and complex relationships. Readers interested in a classic horror novel but also enjoy some dark humor would thoroughly enjoy this book.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

“The Secret History” is perfect for readers looking for a dark academia aesthetic. The book discusses themes of power imbalance, isolation and guilt. The story follows a group of students at a small, prestigious college in Vermont. The book’s narrator, Richard Papen, recounts his interactions with this group and his slow descent into madness.

Through the use of an unreliable narrator, Tartt generates an abundance of tension and confusion for the entirety of the book. For 544 pages, she writes with extreme description, transporting readers into the book. A modern classic, “The Secret History” is for those looking for an advanced read.

“The Dead Romantics” by Ashley Poston

For romance fans who still want that spooky feeling, “The Dead Romantics” is the next read they should look for. The novel is a romantic comedy focusing on Florence Day, a ghostwriter for a famous romance author. After her father’s death, Florence returns home and soon encounters her new editor, a ghost only she can see.

At 368 pages, “The Dead Romantics” is a lighter read than others on this list, but still touches on strong themes like grief and family issues. For lovers of romantic comedies and the Halloween season, this novel is a perfect combination of both.

“Salem’s Lot” by Stephen King

Famed horror author Stephen King’s second novel, “Salem’s Lot” was published in 1975. This novel is a horror following author Ben Mears, who returns to his hometown to write a book about a house that has haunted him since childhood. When he returns, he finds the town has become overrun by vampires. King creates an eerie atmosphere, terrifying readers with scenarios that pop off the page.

At 653 pages, “Salem’s Lot” is not a light read and could be daunting for some readers, but still enjoyable. King creates a horrifying atmosphere ideal for reading this upcoming Halloween.

“Silver Nitrate” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

“Silver Nitrate” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia is a book about two friends in the 1990s in Mexico City. The book focuses on themes such as racism, misogyny and occultism. The two friends are involved in the film industry: Montserrat, who is overlooked because she is female in a male-dominated industry, and Tristián, a former soap opera star.

The two discovered their neighbor was a famous director who had never finished his last project because it was allegedly cursed. Montserrat and Tristián help continue the film, and after various unlucky events, they begin to understand that the curse has already started to destroy their lives. Written at a slow pace, “Silver Nitrate” is the ideal choice for anyone interested in slow-burns.