“My Fun” and “Faded:” A New Era For Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse’s new singles continue the excitement for her new era.
Byline photo of Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Asst. Culture EditorMay 6, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Suki Waterhouse

Musician and actress Suki Waterhouse released two new singles titled “My Fun” and “Faded” on April 11. These tracks will be included in her upcoming album, rumored to be released later this year. These two singles arrived promptly before Waterhouse performed at Coachella on April 13 and after the release of her first single for this new era, “OMG.”

Both singles mark a change in sound for Waterhouse, bringing more musical variety to her discography. “My Fun” is an upbeat pop song, perfectly fitting into the transition from spring to summer. The song will surely be a summer hit, capturing the feeling of the season in a sound. 

“My Fun” talks about finding someone who loves you like a person loves the things that make that person their unique self. In the chorus, Waterhouse sings, “But love me like I love my fun.” The song is a celebration of love within a relationship and the love a person has for themselves. 

The next single, “Faded,” is a mellow-rock piece that discusses the fading of an old relationship. Throughout the song, Waterhouse talks about how her feelings for an old relationship have faded over time. In the chorus, Waterhouse says, “All of these days that, that we remember faded away.” 

“Faded” includes feelings of regret when Waterhouse thinks about her own decisions and mentions an age gap in the relationship. “I was still in primary school when people thought your band was cool.” She then says, “It’s hard to imagine being so f—ing naive,” the tracks show growth in Waterhouse and the regret she holds when thinking of past relationships. 

The two singles hold different meanings, and it’s clear that they illustrate very different points within Waterhouse’s life. Musically, they show off Waterhouse’s talent in being a versatile artist. Looking at just the two singles, there is extreme variation in their overall production and sound.  

The release of “My Fun” and “Faded” have created a buzzing sense of excitement for fans of Waterhouse in this new musical era. Compared to Waterhouse’s previous album, “I Can’t Let Go,” these new singles have a more stripped sound to them. With a more laid-back production, Waterhouse shows her vocal talent and hard-hitting lyrics. 
About the Contributor
Celina Mullady
Celina Mullady, Asst. Culture Editor
Celina is a junior history major with a minor in legal studies. Currently, in her second year with The Torch, she is serving as Assistant Culture Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is involved in SGi in the LGBTQ+ committee. In her free time, you can find Celina reading, watching movies, crocheting and listening to her favorite artists, Harry Styles and Phoebe Bridgers. Celina can be reached at [email protected]
