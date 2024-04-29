Curated Collections: The Ultimate Summer Playlist

Every season requires a new playlist that encompasses the feelings that accompany the series of months, and summer is certainly no exception. Whether you spend the warm days road-tripping with friends, sunbathing on a beach or simply enjoying the weather, it’s essential to have a collection of music as a backing track to any activity. From George Harrison to A$AP Rocky, below is a wide-ranging collection of albums to take from to keep cool this summer.

“All Things Must Pass” by George Harrison (1970)

George Harrison’s best-known solo album, “All Things Must Pass,” is filled with tracks that embody the warmth and relaxation of summer. While most people might be familiar with hits like “My Sweet Lord” and “If Not For You,” the magic of this album does not stop there.

Practically any song can make the cut of a summer playlist but tracks like “Wah-Wah” and “Run of the Mill” should take priority. The high-energy electric guitar riffs and repetitive lyrics of “Wah-Wah” make for a fun little song. A slightly more chilled choice like “Run of the Mill” balances the song nicely, with its acoustic guitars, piano and horns section, to make for a sweet, uplifting combination of tracks.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” by Ms. Lauryn Hill (1998)

Any single song from Ms. Lauryn Hill’s debut solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” could be chosen for a summer playlist. Hill’s vocals are enchanting, especially when paired with the bassy instrumentals of tracks like “Superstar” and “Forgive Them Father.” The mixture of her voice and the music emanates a sense of smooth serenity, perfect for sunny days. Her lyrical genius is on display throughout the whole album, but especially in “I Used to Love Him (feat. Mary J. Blige).”

The combination of the two vocal powerhouses creates a dynamic song, detailing the recovery of a broken heart – perfect for rebuilding after a summer heartbreak. The subtle melodies of each song have been perfectly produced for laying by a pool, warming from both the sun and the soothing voice of Ms. Lauryn Hill.

“TESTING” by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky’s 2018 album “Testing” is the quintessential summer rap album stacked with 15 tracks and full of incredible features, from FKA twigs to Frank Ocean. The album has a steady level of energy throughout each song, curating a laid-back atmosphere without ever getting boring.

With a song like “Kids Turned Out Fine,” its cyclical, acoustic-like beat makes for a track that’s simultaneously fun and relaxing, like a late-night summer party. In a similar vein, the closing track, “Purity (feat. Frank Ocean)” stays energetic in a subtle way. Ocean’s rapping over the enchantingly melodic guitar, accompanied by the sampled chorus of Lauryn Hill’s “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind,” emanates the ambiance of a warm day cooling down.

“Summer’s Over” by Jordana, TV Girl (2021)

The collaborative album “Summer’s Over” by Jordana and TV Girl is a modern classic when it comes to the sunny months, despite its namesake. The mixture of Jordana’s clear and light vocals with the eclectic, hypnotic backing instrumentals of TV Girl creates the ideal summer song. In a track like “Jump the Turnstile,” the repetitiveness of the instrumentals paired with Jordana’s soft voice is the perfect song to make you feel like you’ll float away into the blue skies of a summer day. For a slightly more upbeat choice, “Better in the Dark,” keeps all the classic elements of a TV Girl hit, making no exceptions when it comes to the playful nature of their sampling and melodies.

“Sunburn” by Dominic Fike (2023)

With all the fame Dominic Fike has acquired over the past few years, his most recent album “Sunburn” is criminally underrated. It was dropped in July of 2023, with the perfect tracklist for a summer soundtrack, but unfortunately seemed to be forgotten when the fall arrived. However, its 15 songs still play out as an ideal selection for a warm-weather playlist.

The upbeat, alternative melodies of each track make it easy to choose any song as a favorite, but particularly the acoustic guitar and sweet lyricism of “Pasture Child” really stand out alongside the twangy playfulness of “Frisky.”

