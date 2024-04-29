The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Torch Photo / Olivia Rainson
Speed Dating Your Prospective Professors
April 29, 2024
Team DaSilva playing Team Carey/ Founders Village in Volleyball on the Freshman Quad. Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou
Battle of the Buildings Unleashes Campus Rivalry in Epic Student Showdown
Isabella Athanasiou, Asst. News Editor • April 29, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Seth Fowler
Survive the Summer with These Five Men’s Fashion Trends
Joe Ciaccio, Contributing Writer • April 29, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube George Harrison, Ms. Lauryn Hall, ASAPROCKYUPTOWN, Jordana and Dominic Fike
Curated Collections: The Ultimate Summer Playlist
Molly Downs, Culture Editor • April 29, 2024
On April 27, Amy Mallah was honored during the last home series of the season for senior day. Torch Photo / Megan Chapman
Life After the Storm: Amy Mallah’s Final Season at St. John’s
Isabella Cautero, Sports Editor • April 28, 2024
The St. Johns softball team celebrated their three seniors following the home loss against Seton Hall. Torch Photo / Megan Chapman
St. John’s Falls in Last Innings Against Seton Hall on Senior Day
Isabella Cautero, Sports Editor • April 28, 2024
Torch Photo / Isabella Cautero
Asian and Pacific-American Heritage Month Celebration Concludes with “The Debut”
April 27, 2024

Here’s a selection of five albums to build the perfect playlist for summer 2024.
Byline photo of Molly Downs
Molly Downs, Culture Editor
April 29, 2024

Every season requires a new playlist that encompasses the feelings that accompany the series of months, and summer is certainly no exception. Whether you spend the warm days road-tripping with friends, sunbathing on a beach or simply enjoying the weather, it’s essential to have a collection of music as a backing track to any activity. From George Harrison to A$AP Rocky, below is a wide-ranging collection of albums to take from to keep cool this summer.

“All Things Must Pass” by George Harrison (1970)

Photo Courtesy / YouTube George Harrison

George Harrison’s best-known solo album, “All Things Must Pass,” is filled with tracks that embody the warmth and relaxation of summer. While most people might be familiar with hits like “My Sweet Lord” and “If Not For You,” the magic of this album does not stop there.

Practically any song can make the cut of a summer playlist but tracks like “Wah-Wah” and “Run of the Mill” should take priority. The high-energy electric guitar riffs and repetitive lyrics of “Wah-Wah” make for a fun little song. A slightly more chilled choice like “Run of the Mill” balances the song nicely, with its acoustic guitars, piano and horns section, to make for a sweet, uplifting combination of tracks. 

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” by Ms. Lauryn Hill (1998)

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Ms. Lauryn Hill

Any single song from Ms. Lauryn Hill’s debut solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” could be chosen for a summer playlist. Hill’s vocals are enchanting, especially when paired with the bassy instrumentals of tracks like “Superstar” and “Forgive Them Father.” The mixture of her voice and the music emanates a sense of smooth serenity, perfect for sunny days. Her lyrical genius is on display throughout the whole album, but especially in “I Used to Love Him (feat. Mary J. Blige).” 

The combination of the two vocal powerhouses creates a dynamic song, detailing the recovery of a broken heart – perfect for rebuilding after a summer heartbreak. The subtle melodies of each song have been perfectly produced for laying by a pool, warming from both the sun and the soothing voice of Ms. Lauryn Hill. 

“TESTING” by A$AP Rocky

Photo Courtesy / YouTube ASAPROCKYUPTOWN

A$AP Rocky’s 2018 album “Testing” is the quintessential summer rap album stacked with 15 tracks and full of incredible features, from FKA twigs to Frank Ocean. The album has a steady level of energy throughout each song, curating a laid-back atmosphere without ever getting boring. 

With a song like “Kids Turned Out Fine,” its cyclical, acoustic-like beat makes for a track that’s simultaneously fun and relaxing, like a late-night summer party. In a similar vein, the closing track, “Purity (feat. Frank Ocean)” stays energetic in a subtle way. Ocean’s rapping over the enchantingly melodic guitar, accompanied by the sampled chorus of Lauryn Hill’s “I Gotta Find Peace of Mind,” emanates the ambiance of a warm day cooling down.

“Summer’s Over” by Jordana, TV Girl (2021)

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Jordana

The collaborative album “Summer’s Over” by Jordana and TV Girl is a modern classic when it comes to the sunny months, despite its namesake. The mixture of Jordana’s clear and light vocals with the eclectic, hypnotic backing instrumentals of TV Girl creates the ideal summer song. In a track like “Jump the Turnstile,” the repetitiveness of the instrumentals paired with Jordana’s soft voice is the perfect song to make you feel like you’ll float away into the blue skies of a summer day. For a slightly more upbeat choice, “Better in the Dark,” keeps all the classic elements of a TV Girl hit, making no exceptions when it comes to the playful nature of their sampling and melodies. 

“Sunburn” by Dominic Fike (2023)

Photo Courtesy / YouTube Dominic Fike

With all the fame Dominic Fike has acquired over the past few years, his most recent album “Sunburn” is criminally underrated. It was dropped in July of 2023, with the perfect tracklist for a summer soundtrack, but unfortunately seemed to be forgotten when the fall arrived. However, its 15 songs still play out as an ideal selection for a warm-weather playlist. 

The upbeat, alternative melodies of each track make it easy to choose any song as a favorite, but particularly the acoustic guitar and sweet lyricism of “Pasture Child” really stand out alongside the twangy playfulness of “Frisky.” 

Click below to listen to the full playlist:
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Molly Downs
Molly Downs, Culture Editor
Molly is a senior English major with a minor in Creative Writing serving her second year as Culture Editor for The Torch. Outside of her role at The Torch, you can find her reading a book on the Great Lawn, listening to one of her many playlists, or watching one of her favorite movies, like “Little Miss Sunshine.” Molly can be reached at [email protected]
Olivia Seaman
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-Chief
 

Olivia is a senior journalism student currently serving as The Torch’s Editor-in-Chief. She previously served as Managing Editor for two years. She's also written for amNewYork, Bronx Times and QNS. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an undergraduate writing consultant at the University Writing Center. She loves to watch St. John's Basketball, exploring New York City and matcha lattes!

Olivia can be reached at [email protected]  
