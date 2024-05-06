The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Torch Graphic / Megan Chapman
Another One: St. John’s Secures Deivon Smith
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor • May 6, 2024
Another One: St. John’s Secures Deivon Smith

Shortly after visiting campus, the former Utah guard commits to the Red Storm.
Byline photo of Kyler Fox
Kyler Fox, Managing EditorMay 6, 2024
Torch Graphic / Megan Chapman

It’s been a busy few weeks for head coach Rick Pitino and St. John’s basketball. 

On May 6, former Utah guard Deivon Smith officially committed to Pitino and company, per Joe Tipton. The six-foot combo guard averaged 13.3 points, 7.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game last season. Smith was far and away the Utes’ most improved player in the 2023-24 campaign. In increased minutes, he saw his 26.1% hit rate from beyond the arc jump to 40.8%, leading to an over five-point increase to his nightly tally. 

Through just 27 games, Smith set a PAC-12 conference record with five triple-doubles last season. The previous record-holder? Former NBA superstar and Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. The Decatur, Georgia native should immediately slide into the starting lineup as Jordan Dingle continues to battle the NCAA for another year of eligibility. The senior provides the exact veteran leadership and all-around skillset to star alongside fellow incoming transfers Vincent Iwuchukwu and Aaron Scott.

Despite a commendable performance in the transfer portal already, rumblings suggest this is just the beginning of a monstrous showing from the hall-of-fame head coach. 
About the Contributor
Kyler Fox
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor
  Kyler is a senior journalism student in his second year with The Torch serving as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, he is a contributor for A Daly Dose of Hoops and Last Word on Sport. When Kyler isn’t writing, you can find him catching up on the latest buzz surrounding the industry, playing basketball with his friends or checking out the latest sneaker drops. Kyler can be reached at [email protected].
