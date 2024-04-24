Change of Heart: Aaron Scott Commits to St. John’s

A mostly quiet offseason for the Red Storm has increased in volume quickly.

After landing USC big man Vincent Iwuchukwu just 24 hours ago, on April 24 St. John’s secured a commitment from North Texas forward Aaron Scott. He originally visited the university on April 15. The 6-foot-7 senior averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 41.9% from the field.

All signs pointed to a commitment to Oklahoma for Scott, until a late night push from head coach Rick Pitino got the job done, per Trilly Donovan.

The hall-of-famer had the opportunity to see Scott’s ability up close on November 23 of last season in the Charleston Classic. During their 53-52 victory over the Mean Green, St. John’s watched as Scott led the way for North Texas with 13 points and seven rebounds in the narrow victory.

The versatile wing’s defensive talent jumps off the screen. His lanky frame and expertise in erasing shots around the rim will provide the Red Storm with a primary ball defender immediately. Notably, St. John’s struggled last season against top-tier Big East guards Tyler Kolek (27 pts., 13 assts.) on Feb 10 and Jaden Epps (23 pts., 3 assts.) on March 9.

Aaron Scott’s defensive versatility was on full display at the Barclays Center vs Fordham today. 6 blocks, 2 steals and 11 rebounds for the 6-foot-7, 20-year old wing from North Texas. pic.twitter.com/rz6lYL7qtI — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) December 10, 2023

While many fans were ready to hit the panic button following a dry opening stretch in the transfer portal, receiving two commitments from potential starters in as many days should prove enough to stir up more optimism as the offseason carries on.