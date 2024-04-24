The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Change of Heart: Aaron Scott Commits to St. John’s

Head coach Rick Pitino and company land their second commit in as many days.
Byline photo of Kyler Fox
Kyler Fox, Managing EditorApril 24, 2024
Photo Courtesy / Youtube The Green Room

A mostly quiet offseason for the Red Storm has increased in volume quickly. 

After landing USC big man Vincent Iwuchukwu just 24 hours ago, on April 24 St. John’s secured a commitment from North Texas forward Aaron Scott. He originally visited the university on April 15. The 6-foot-7 senior averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season while shooting 41.9% from the field. 

All signs pointed to a commitment to Oklahoma for Scott, until a late night push from head coach Rick Pitino got the job done, per Trilly Donovan

The hall-of-famer had the opportunity to see Scott’s ability up close on November 23 of last season in the Charleston Classic. During their 53-52 victory over the Mean Green, St. John’s watched as Scott led the way for North Texas with 13 points and seven rebounds in the narrow victory. 

The versatile wing’s defensive talent jumps off the screen. His lanky frame and expertise in erasing shots around the rim will provide the Red Storm with a primary ball defender immediately. Notably, St. John’s struggled last season against top-tier Big East guards Tyler Kolek (27 pts., 13 assts.) on Feb 10 and Jaden Epps (23 pts., 3 assts.) on March 9

While many fans were ready to hit the panic button following a dry opening stretch in the transfer portal, receiving two commitments from potential starters in as many days should prove enough to stir up more optimism as the offseason carries on. 
About the Contributor
Kyler Fox
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor
  Kyler is a senior journalism student in his second year with The Torch serving as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, he is a contributor for A Daly Dose of Hoops and Last Word on Sport. When Kyler isn’t writing, you can find him catching up on the latest buzz surrounding the industry, playing basketball with his friends or checking out the latest sneaker drops. Kyler can be reached at [email protected].
