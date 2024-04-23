The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
View this profile on Instagram

The Torch (@sju_torch) • Instagram photos and videos

Trending Stories
1
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

Stormin’ Loud Committee Releases Initial Information For The End-Of-Year Festival

2
Photo Courtesy / Icon Campaign

Official Winners and Vote Count of 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Elections

3
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Unexplained Mysteries

Knockout Drama: Boxer Ryan Garcia's Ringside Rollercoaster

Torch Design /
St. John’s Lands First Transfer of 2024 Cycle
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor • April 23, 2024
Torch Photo / Olivia Rainson
Discovering the Power of the Five Love Languages
Abigail Grieco, Features Editor Emerita • April 23, 2024
Photo Courtesy / Abigail Grieco
St. John's Literary Magazine Launches First Post-COVID Edition
Isabella Athanasiou, Asst. News Editor • April 22, 2024
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
Student Organizations Collaborate to Put On Earth Festival
Malak Kassem, News Editor • April 22, 2024
Torch Photo / Olivia Seaman
The Future is Calling, But Right Now Is Louder
Elizabeth Kaufmann, Opinion Editor Emerita • April 22, 2024
Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez star in the Merrily We Roll Along Revival. Photo Courtesy / YouTube CBS Sunday Morning
“Merrily We Roll Along:” Broadway's Biggest Revival
Celina Mullady, Asst. Culture Editor • April 22, 2024
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Ends Losing Streak, Wins Weekend Series 2-1
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor • April 22, 2024

St. John’s Lands First Transfer of 2024 Cycle

USC transfer Vincent Iwuchukwu looks to make an immediate impact.
Byline photo of Kyler Fox
Kyler Fox, Managing EditorApril 23, 2024
Torch Design / Megan Chapman

As last year’s men’s basketball team captain Joel Soriano sets his sights on the NBA, head coach Rick Pitino and company may have found his replacement. 

Following a dormant opening period in the transfer portal full of interest, rumors and visits, the Red Storm finally made a move. On April 23, USC’s 7-foot-1 big man Vincent Iwuchukwu officially committed to St. John’s. In limited minutes last season, Iwuchukwu tallied 5.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and one block per game.

Huge expectations surrounded the Texas-native heading into the 2022-23 campaign until tragedy struck. During a July workout, the former-five star recruit suffered cardiac arrest, preventing him from showing off his full potential in his freshman season.

Prior to the incident, members of the Southern California coaching staff were convinced Iwuchukwu was poised for a breakout. 

In the summer of 2023, he underwent back surgery, holding him out of play through the first two games of his sophomore season. 

His massive frame and elite shot-blocking ability should prove to translate seamlessly to Pitino’s patented zone defense. Iwuchukwu’s size could open up the possibility for Zuby Ejiofor to move from center to forward, providing the Red Storm with a front court who would be a matchup nightmare defensively. Ejiofor averaged 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds last season in a backup role, but his impact extends beyond the numbers. 

With a full off-season of recovery and development under Pitino’s staff, the 25th ranked recruit in the 2022 class aims to showcase the talent scouts originally gawked over. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Ends Losing Streak, Wins Weekend Series 2-1
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Tiến Vlogs
Boxer Ryan Garcia Silences Skeptics with Stunning Win Over Devin Haney
Torch Photo / Isabella Cautero
St. John’s Handed First Home Loss of the Season
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Unexplained Mysteries
Knockout Drama: Boxer Ryan Garcia's Ringside Rollercoaster
Bill Wennington spoke to St. Johns University students about his fruitful professional life and offered advice for future sports media professionals.
An Afternoon With St. John’s Icon Bill Wennington
Torch Photos / Sara Kiernan, Nick Bello and Spencer Clinton
Week in Review: Spring Sports Midseason Report
About the Contributors
Kyler Fox
Kyler Fox, Managing Editor
  Kyler is a senior journalism student in his second year with The Torch serving as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, he is a contributor for A Daly Dose of Hoops and Last Word on Sport. When Kyler isn’t writing, you can find him catching up on the latest buzz surrounding the industry, playing basketball with his friends or checking out the latest sneaker drops. Kyler can be reached at [email protected].
Megan Chapman
Megan Chapman, Design Editor
Megan is a junior graphic design major with a creative writing minor. This is her second year with the Torch as the Design Editor. Outside of the Torch, she likes writing, running, playing guitar and reading. Her favorite artists are R.E.M. and Elliot Smith. Megan can be reached at [email protected]
© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *