Live Show Spotlight: Roger Eno

Roger Eno with ACME creates orchestrated ambient sounds.
Anya Geiling, Contributing Writer April 30, 2024
Torch Photo / Anya Geiling

Roger Eno is a composer of ambient sound and a pianist with a passion for creating wondrous music. His brother, Brian Eno, may be more well known for his work in the band Roxy Music, as well as his solo career. The underrated and supremely talented Eno collaborated with his brother on many known albums, such as one of the most famous ambient soundtracks, Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks, which features the song, Deep Blue Day

In 2023, Eno released new albums, “The Skies, they shift like chords…” and “The Turning Year,” after which he went on tour for both in the United States. One of these stops included a live show in collaboration with American Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME), at National Sawdust on March 30 in Brooklyn. ACME has risen to the highest ranks of American new music through a mix of meticulous musicianship, artistic vision, and engaging collaborations. 

The show itself was wonderful. From the moment Eno came out on stage, everyone was clapping. The audience was very respectful and appreciative. Due to the small size of the venue, the artist was able to make the concert feel very personal. 

He talked to the audience with a calm, endearing posture and tone. Eno gave life anecdotes, such as when he was hanging out with Harold Budd, another talented composer, who even collaborated with the Cocteau Twins to create the song, Sea, Swallow Me

The stage background featured photographs taken in England by Eno himself, adding to the intimate ambiance of the whole show. During one of his piano performances, he spoke and explained one of the photos– a picture of his half-sister getting married, after which she moved to Seattle. He hasn’t heard from her since. Currently living in England, his surroundings deeply affected his music, as the rural community he resides in has given him focus and intensity of the natural world.

Torch Photo / Anya Geiling

ACME sounded wondrous, adding the tones needed to create a more powerful performance. Eno played selections from his most recent albums, one of the best being a track from “The Skies, they shift like chords…,” called “Strangely, I Dreamt.” The song features the angelic vocals of Roger Eno’s daughter, Cecily, creating an almost hymn-like effect. 

The acoustics of the venue were influential to the entire experience. The surrounding feeling of clear noise from all directions of the space made the show worthwhile. National Sawdust is a very important venue for the future of music, as it enables a personal feel to shows. To witness Roger Eno and his amazing orchestral piano pieces in such a new, special space was certainly a memorable experience.
