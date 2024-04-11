Surviving Senioritis as a Second-Semester Senior

As the final semester of undergraduate studies approaches for graduating seniors, many students find themselves grappling with the phenomenon known as senioritis. Senioritis is essentially a lack of motivation, decreased academic performance and a general feeling of burnout as students anticipate graduation.

“Senioritis is like Thanksgiving dinner,” St. John’s University senior Gregory Urena said. “You enjoy yourself at first but by the end, you feel drained and sleepy.”

Senior Victoria Lincinsky has been managing her senioritis since November. The finance major said, “To try to keep motivated, I put everything in my planner so I can check it off. Seeing it written down keeps me motivated, but unfortunately, there’s not a lot motivation-wise.”

Fellow senior Amanda Sinclair expressed similar sentiments, saying that “writing my assignments down in my planner, using stickers and different colors to check off completed assignments is pretty satisfying. It gives an extra push of motivation to get it all done.”

When asked what he does to combat his senioritis, Urena expressed that he does not have much time in his schedule to have senioritis.

“I’m not the best to ask about that considering I’m taking 18 credits which includes four research projects, working on a paper and submitting to a Psychology conference,” the psychology major said. “But, I can say that I am tired and want everything to be done.”

With motivation stemming from an extensive course load, Urena has set an academic and a non-academic goal at once: complete the semester. This is an extremely effective way to maintain motivation in light of senioritis. Defining specific and achievable goals during the semester such as maintaining a certain grade point average (GPA) or completing a senior project can help students stay focused.

Despite this being a worldwide phenomenon, some students did not anticipate being hit with such a harsh wave of senioritis.

“I wasn’t expecting to be so burnt out,” Sinclair said. “I just keep telling myself ‘Don’t quit right at the finish line, I’m so close,’ but it is a mental battle sometimes to submit my assignments.”

One of the biggest motivators is to remember what you’re working towards. Whether you’re eager to earn your degree or simply looking for the relaxing summer months, both are great and effective motivators to keep pushing through the rest of the semester.

It’s normal for students to experience ups and downs during college, especially with graduation right around the corner, and prioritizing self-care and goal-setting can help you finish on a high note.