Amazon Must-Haves for College Students

Who doesn’t love a good Amazon find? With affordable pricing and fast delivery, especially if you’re a Prime Student member, Amazon is a college student’s best friend. From water bottles to on-the-go speakers, here is a list of products designed to make any college student’s life easier.

She’s Birdie

The Birdie Personal Safety Alarm is a staple for any college student. Built with a loud siren and strobe light, this keychain is designed to deter attack. Birdie is an excellent safety tool if you’re walking across campus or traveling. Its siren is built to last 40 minutes and the alarm can be used more than once. It also comes in seven colorful options, starting at $29.95.

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Do you struggle to find peace and quiet while studying, or do you just live with loud roommates? Noise-canceling headphones can give students quiet time in the busiest of areas. Noise-canceling headphones are aimed to reduce stress, improve sleep and provide a better listening experience — just by reducing background noise.

The site features headphones for as low as $29.99 (DOQAUS), or as high as $398 (Sony’s WH-1000XM5/B). With thousands of options, there’s sure to be one that best fits your needs.

Portable Speaker

Whether hanging out with friends or having an intense study session, speakers can set any mood. While headphones are best when you’re alone, this alternative allows you to turn the volume up and listen to your favorite tunes with your friends anywhere.

Amazon carries various speakers, perfect for any occasion and perfect for any budget. Sanag’s portable speaker runs for $49.95, while Bose’s SoundLink flex Bluetooth Speaker runs for $150 on the site.

Owala Water Bottle

If you’re looking for an on-the-go water bottle, Owala is a great choice. Amazon lists this product as an “overall pick,” meaning it’s highly rated by consumers and easy to ship out. Their FreeSip design gives customers a choice of two drinking options — to sip through its straw and drink through its wide mouth opening.

With sizes ranging from 19 oz to 40 oz and supplied in endless colorwaves, Owala is a practical and trendy water bottle option for any busy student.

Blue Light-Blocking Glasses

For students who spend most of their day on a device, blue light-blocking glasses are a must. They carry important benefits, such as regulating sleep/wake cycles, mental health, hormone regulation and alertness. Blue light-blocking glasses are proven to “improve depression, boost metabolism and promote wakefulness,” according to blockbluelight.com.

Its blue light filtering lenses are designed to prevent eye strain when staring at screens for excessive time. Amazon carries these glasses in hundreds of colors and styles, guaranteed to fit any price range. Between Gleyemor’s $13.99 option and Felix Gray’s $90 option, there are options for anyone in the market for blue light-blocking glasses.