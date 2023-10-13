Four Compact Beauty Products that St. John’s Students Cannot Live Without

As a college student, it can be difficult to find time to balance school, friends and sleep. Students may not have much spare time to spend touch-up their appearance. However, certain beauty products can help achieve a desired, long-lasting look and can easily be taken on the go. Here are some of St. John’s University students’ favorite beauty products for a put-together, lasting look.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

For those who enjoy wearing a bold eye look, the Rare Beauty’s Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner is an essential. This liner doesn’t smudge or flake and, according to sophomore Kayla Achaibar, “lasts all day.” Another added benefit is its waterproof formula, created to withstand all types of New York weather.

Ulta Beauty Mineral Blush

If students are looking for a blush that has extra pigment and produces a subtle glow, the Ulta Beauty Mineral Blush is a great choice. It provides a fresh and dewy look to makeup that will last from a morning lecture to late-night study sessions. According to freshman Kishna Patel, this “blush is buildable and the formula is easy to blend.”

Trikeel Mini Hairbrush

An on-the-go compact hairbrush can help on any day, especially if you’re in a rush and don’t have time to style hair or need to combat mid-day frizz. Amazon carries different variations like the Trikeel Small Portable Pocket Hairbrush — but most compact hair brushes are foldable and double-sided, with a brush on one side and a mirror on the other. Junior Gabby Beharryswears by her compact brush, since “it’s small and fits inside my bag.”

Absolute New York Match Maker Lip Jelly

Who isn’t in search of a long-lasting gloss that still shines hours after it’s applied? Sophomore Ragavei Kathirgamathamby says that when she applies the Match Maker Jelly from Absolute New York, it gives her lips a long-lasting, natural shine. The formula is slightly translucent, blending itself into the perfect color for the wearer’s skin. There are definitely added bonus points for this product, as it is one of the most affordable on this list at only $5.

It can be difficult to know which beauty products stand up to your busy schedule, so try out some of your classmate’s favorites to look flawless all day.