The Art of Maintaining Productivity as a College Student

College students often find themselves juggling multiple responsibilities, ranging from attending lectures, participating in extracurriculars, managing jobs and a healthy social life. With so much on our plates, remaining productive and effectively managing life’s various paths becomes a critical aspect of daily success. Here are some conventional and unconventional strategies that St. John’s University students utilize to keep their productivity high throughout the semester.

Set Realistic Goals

More often than not, students are stressed as a result of academic responsibilities. It can be extremely difficult to simultaneously maneuver multiple assignments, resulting in the well-known phenomena of workload paralysis. This entails being overwhelmed with the amount of work one has to do to the extent that students are figuratively paralyzed with fear, inhibiting the ability to do any work. This feeling “kills motivation and blocks out your inner resources, instead of accumulating efforts to actually solve issues.”

By breaking down both academic and personalized tasks into ones that are smaller, easier to tackle and less daunting, students can have an easier time remaining motivated. It can be difficult to try and tackle too many tasks; “I have the habit of taking on way too many assignments at once,” said sophomore Eric Anderson. “Breaking down a big task, for me, makes it more likely that I finish the task if it seems less overwhelming.”

A foolproof way that students can ensure proper task management is the Eisenhower Matrix. This principle encompasses all of the activities and projects a student has to do, no matter how minute it may seem. There is an “Important/Urgent” principle that the Matrix uses to classify the order in which assignments should be completed; delegating tasks based on importance and urgency is crucial in maintaining an effective to-do list as well as combating an overwhelming feeling.

Get Out of Your Head

There are many factors that go into not studying, completing an assignment or preparing for a presentation; one of the most prominent is simply forgetting. Students have so many reminders crammed into their brains that responsibilities can easily slip the mind. “I find that there are assignments that I have to put so much focus on that I forget to slot in other assignments, and I eventually forget them,” said Eric Anderson.

“I think that having your responsibilities on paper helps to keep everything in perspective. It’s easy to put too much or too little emphasis on particular responsibilities if they are in your head, but on paper, it is clear and unchanging.”

A study timetable — whether it be on paper or on an electronic device — allocates time efficiently, allowing sufficient time for each subject at hand to be focused on. By ensuring that one study subject ends and a different one begins, students allow their brains a break from over-studying one topic at the expense of another. This results in a more clear and refreshed mind when going back to the original topic. Additionally, this consistency in regular timetable study sessions help to reinforce learning, making it easier for students to retain information at lesser stakes than cramming it all in at once.

If students do not want to kick it old school with a pen and paper, the MyStudyLife app is an organized and beneficial digital planner that can be accessed on any device. Not only does the app keep track of classes, homework, projects and exams, but it also aids in students keeping on top of their semester-long workload. It can be customized to send reminder notifications about any kind of assignment to guarantee that students do not forget.

Implement a Reward System

Sometimes the only way to get a task done is knowing that there is a reward for completing it. After a long study session or the completion of a difficult assignment, rewarding yourself can promote productivity since there is something to look forward to at the end of it.

“I often find that having a ‘sweet treat’ to look forward to at the end of something I did not want to do will actually make the process go by faster and smoother than I expected,” said senior Mariana Bulko. “It’s probably some type of reverse psychology to make me work better, but in the end I get to enjoy having both finished my work and something tasty.”

Rewarding oneself has the benefit of greater engagement in a task. If students know that they will have a reward at the end, they will work harder and better to ensure that the reward is achieved; students become “motivated to achieve another successful reward” as well. Not only would this increase retention and a more positive outlook about an assignment, but it also has long-term benefits like increased productivity.

However, the flaw with this system is that it can be difficult to return to work after the fact. This system is best utilized when something is wholly completed, that way it is a more meaningful reward and creates a greater sense of urgency to finish the task. Determine the reward based on how intense the task is and save this system for longer assignments for maximum productivity!

Use Productivity Apps

There are several resources online to help students stay focused while studying or working on their assignments. For students who easily get distracted while working on their computers, there are several programs that prevent students from venturing off to other sites than the one they are currently working on.

“Assignments and studying take me way longer than needed because of the millions of distractions around me: Tik Tok, Netflix, YouTube, Instagram, the list goes on,” said senior Matthew Anderson.

Self Control is a free Mac application that prevents users from accessing websites they personally choose for a certain amount of time. Even if users delete the program or restart their computer, the websites they block will not be accessible until the set timer has finished. This helps students follow through with focusing on their assignments and not straying to other sites or applications while working on their personal computer.

Another app to keep students off their phones and focused on their work is Forest. When users want to focus on their work or impending tasks, they can leave the app open on their phone to grow their own trees. If users leave the app, the trees will begin to die and all progress of growth will be lost. The company is partnered with Trees for the Future, a real tree-planting organization, so users can spend virtual coins earned from growing their trees for Forest to donate to create planting orders. Not only does this boost productivity, it contributes to environmental conservation and the flourishing of forests all over the world.

Remaining productive, especially towards the end of the semester, can be a challenge. However, with these tips and tricks, students will be able to finish the year off strong!