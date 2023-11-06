Student Spotlight: Michael “DJ Mav” Valentin

Michael Valentin was in seventh grade when he decided to pursue his passion for music and become a professional DJ. Majoring in communication arts with a focus in media management, Valentin is a senior who has been DJing at St. John’s University for two years. In an interview with The Torch, Valentin shared insights into his past experiences, his current roles and future aspirations.

“I do events on campus, working with the basketball team and working on my personal brand,” Valentin said.

Working with the athletics department, Valentin is under contract to DJ a certain number of games a season, which is now on a “game to game basis” due to his changing schedule. He has DJed for both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams, as well as for past Tip-Offs at Carnesecca Arena.

Aside from DJing on campus, Valentin is also involved in WSJU — the University’s student-run radio.

“I’m the executive DJ for the radio station, so anytime an organization needs a DJ or music they recommend me,” Valentin told The Torch. “I also work with the radio and e-board to orchestrate events and host radio shows.”

Building his own career, Valentin has branched out beyond the University to DJ a multitude of events.

“Personally, I’ve done a lot of work from sweet sixteens to weddings to proms, as well as nightlife like clubs and bars.”

Valentin most recently DJed at an East Village bar, Hotel Chantelle on Halloween.

“I had a lot of my friends and family come, as well as people I didn’t even know,” Valentin said. “To see people’s faces and reactions to different things really keeps me going because I can see how powerful music is for me and for others as well.”

Dedicated to his profession, Valentin is working to build his social presence and reach as big of an audience as he can to share his love for music. He currently has a SoundCloud page where he posts his own mixes and musical content.

When asked what inspires him most, Valentin believes it’s seeing his potential and “the way music affects people’s lives.”

“I got into this business because I love music,” Valentin continued. “I know that it’s very powerful and it could be a source of happiness and connection for a lot of people.”

Growing up on electronic music, Valentin’s DJing style has been heavily influenced by this genre, but he emphasizes that he can “really mix anything.” Also favoring hip hop and R&B, Valentin’s only musical pause is country.

His current favorite artist is Fred Again, a London DJ. However, Valentin revealed that he often listens to jazz, lofi or classical music after a set, or even to simply unwind and relax.

“My goal is to keep maintaining this business and keep growing as much as I can, but to also get involved in a lot of other creative outlets,” Valentin said about his aspirations. “I’ve recently been really into growing my own personal brand, but also getting involved behind the scenes of the music industry. I’ve been doing an internship where I’m an artist relations intern, and we look for the next best thing in music.”

To learn more about Valentin’s career, visit his website here.