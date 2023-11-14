Creative Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes to Savor Post-Holiday

Thanksgiving leftovers often last families a week’s worth of meals, but the bland flavor of plain turkey can get old.. Whether you revel in the turkey or favor its side dishes, there are various ways to make the most of your post-holiday meal. Here are some creative and exciting Thanksgiving leftover recipes that ensure the vast flavors of the holiday last.

Turkey Sandwiches/Wraps

Never underestimate the power of a simple meal. Make a fresh turkey sandwich to entice your taste buds. Whether it consists of holiday sides like stuffing and cranberry sauce, or everyday ingredients like cheese and mayonnaise, there are various ways to customize your sandwich. Toasting the bread prior to enjoying your meal will bring some much-needed crunch to an otherwise soft and almost soggy sandwich.

Spice up your leftover turkey by making it into a warm panini or wrap, adding a non-holiday condiment like pesto or even salsa.

Stuffed Peppers

As a classically simple dish, stuffed peppers can be changed to suit the consumer’s taste; spices, protein, grains and any added ingredient can be thrown in to make stuffed peppers unique. Turkey meat and stuffing can be combined with some cheese and traditional seasonings—salt and pepper—to enhance the leftovers’ savory flavors.

For more textures and tastiness, roast the bell pepper over an open flame prior to cooking it in the oven to give the dish more of a smoky bite. In addition, leftover gravy can be drizzled over the completed dish to enliven the moisture of the ingredients.

Potato Pancakes & Home Fries

One of the most simple and quick ways to enjoy leftover Thanksgiving mashed potatoes is to transform it into crispy potato pancakes, a tasty alternative to the traditional breakfast hashbrown. Add an egg, some flour, preferred seasonings and, if desired, cheese. Then, after being shaped into circular patties, the potatoes can be dropped into shallow frying oil, air fried or baked in the oven until golden brown and crispy on the outside.

These mashed potato pancakes can be doused with gravy, ketchup, sour cream or even maple syrup for a sweeter option. Additionally, a smaller, bite-sized version of these patties can be made to combine with diced onions and peppers to create a home fry hash.

Turkey Noodle Soup

Utilize your leftover turkey by cutting it up into pieces and throwing it into a pot with chicken or vegetable stock. Add some sliced carrots, celery and cooked pasta to produce a simple yet nourishing soup.

Turkey noodle soup is highly similar to chicken noodle soup—the only difference is the protein. Otherwise, this recipe takes just over half an hour to throw together, and it lasts extremely well for varying meals throughout the following days. Add any vegetables to the soup, making it even more hearty and fulfilling with the extra ingredients.

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Whether you have roasted potato wedges, baked potatoes or mashed potatoes leftovers, they can all be incorporated into a loaded baked potato soup. The soup is mainly potato-based, though certain additives like cheese, bacon, chives, sour cream and butter can be combined to create the perfect abundance of warmth and flavor.

For a smoother broth, mashed potatoes are crucial, but the crunch or chunk of potatoes can add some extra texture to an otherwise creamy dish. If you are a fan of sweet potatoes, this can also be made into a sweeter soup, adding butter and brown sugar to enhance the natural honeyed flavors of the sweet potato.

With these recipes, ranging from soups to sandwiches, your Thanksgiving leftovers can entice your taste buds rather than falling flat on flavor.