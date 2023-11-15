Chappell Players Theater Group Showcases the Power and Community of Theater

Tucked in The Little Theater, located in between Taffner Field House and Carnesecca Arena, are some of the many impassioned Johnnies that radiate enthusiasm and bring a unique energy to campus life at St. John’s University — members of the Chappell Players Theater Group (CPTG).

Exclusive to the University’s undergraduate population, CPTG feels it is their personal duty to encourage students and forge an environment where members can form a sense of culture and place regardless of their experiences with theater.

“A lot of people think that they need to come with the experience of knowing theater, but we have people joining from all walks of life,” said President Faith Grady. “We have people that have never done theater and want to test out different interests, and we have people who have done theater their whole life, and want to continue that journey here at college.”

Staging four main shows a year, along with what members voice as a “bonus” performance, this Performing Arts’ organization aspires to advance in their mission of appreciating the art of theater in an inclusive way.

“I’m a retired actor, but in college, I decided to join the lighting team,” said Vice President Katherine Petrick. “I moved onto the set team for the next show where I learned set building and construction.”

While actors are essential to a successful performance, the group prioritizes all roles, whether that be on or off the stage. All actors are required 10 hours of technical work in which they take on other responsibilities in the production.

“I think this is something a lot of people don’t realize that we offer — the opportunity to test out different kinds of positions,” Petrick said. “When you have people that are willing to teach you and help you work towards your own success, it’s an uplifting experience.”

Actors, writers, directors and an abundance of backstage crew members are all an integral part of each production. The group also offers opportunities in stage management, lighting, sound, costume and set designers.

“I did acting throughout high school and musical theater was always my run, but you’re still always learning something here regardless of how much you think you know,” said Public Relations Chair Jennifer Venus. “There’s always something that another member can teach you.”

The willingness to learn is contagious, as members share a combination of earnest excitement and unmistakable eagerness in every role they take on.

CPTG is constructed from the inside out as the enthusiasm to ensure a welcoming community comes from a genuine appreciation of the art and a devotion to build each member from the ground up.

“You’ll never find a group like us,” said Venus. “We all share this common interest of wanting to be here and are willing to prove to members how you can only go up from where you start.”

The group’s upcoming production—their annual Cabaret for Charity—is student-run, student-made and student-driven, serving as a great opportunity to use skills that were acquired from previous shows.

Treasurer Grace Stanley describes the organization as “uplifting” when considering how many “might not have thought college would provide a chance for them to take part in the arts without professional status.” Stanley expressed, “Most of us aren’t involved in any kind of entertainment major. We’re here because we want to be here, and it’s the work put into shows like this that drives us.”

In a collaborative effort with Alpha Psi Omega, the National Theater Honor Society, CPTG will stage their 25th Cabaret in The Little Theater from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19. Titled “People Watching,” this student-written production will showcase celebrated melodies through song and dance. All proceeds for the show will go directly to St. John’s Bread and Life.

The Chappell Players Theater Group is for any and all students who seek theater as a means to enrich and are willing to channel their creative cognition on and off stage.

As confessed by Faith Grady, “Take someone like me. I never did theater outside of St. John’s, and only two and a half years later, here I am, as the president.”

With full hearts and undeniable charisma, energy flows from a genuine place among this population of students.

“Anything is possible when you are free to express yourself in an environment like ours,” Grady continued.

In the spirit of their inclusive nature, CPTG welcomes all Johnnies to donate canned food or any non-perishable items in the week leading up to “People Watching.” These food items can be dropped off at The Little Theater until Nov. 18, and a suggested donation of $6 is also encouraged as these devoted students support a good cause from the heart. Tickets for the show are available on their website, and you can additionally visit their Instagram to stay updated!