Where Are The Best Study Spots at St. John’s University?

Finding the perfect study spot is difficult, especially when a big assignment or test is looming. For St. John’s University students, many on-campus spots are crowded, like Marillac Hall or the D’Angelo Center (DAC). Students must take into account noise level, food spots and access to outlets. Here are the five best study spots on campus for your next study session.

DAC Fourth Floor

For those who cannot focus with the background noise of D’Angelo Center yet still want to have access to the Starbucks, the fourth floor of the building is an ideal place. Located on the same floor as the DAC Ballroom, the area features a wide hallway with comfortable chairs and small tables for students to sit and work or hang out with friends.

Though not the best place for those who need a lot of table space, the quiet atmosphere is perfect for reading or working on the computer. An added bonus are the grand windows facing the New York City skyline.

The Great Lawn

Students who like to work outside often opt for the tables located in front of St. Augustine. However, they are often very crowded and it is difficult to secure a seat. On sunny days, students can be found lounging on The Great Lawn on blankets or the grass, but what students may not know is that it can be a great study spot.

Under the trees lining the lawn are comfortable spots to sit down and study. Many of the trees have fake rocks next to them, which have functional outlets for students to utilize. Away from crowded tables and distractions, it is a great spot for students to get work done.

University Learning Commons (ULC)

For a more academic space, students can work in the University Learning Commons, located right next to Einstein’s Bagels on the first floor of St. Augustine Hall. At the ULC, students can not only participate in their own independent studies, but they can receive free tutoring as well for biology, chemistry, economics and math.

The commons also provides quiet areas and group rooms for those working on a collaborative project. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. Alternative times for online tutoring are also available.

“I like doing homework and studying in the learning commons as much as I can. It’s really convenient because it’s right by the bathrooms and I can go to Einstein if I need to work later,” said junior Celeste Gable. “It’s great for solo studying or doing group work because it’s not too loud but there’s still plenty of room to work. I’m also always able to find help with my classes if I need it.

St. John Hall Lawn Chairs

Right outside of St. John Hall is a plethora of benches, lawn chairs and tables for students to sit and work at. Otherwise, the lawn chairs are surprisingly comfortable and are located in a prime spot of campus.

Across the chairs and outside of the University Welcome Center are several more tables for students. The only downside with these spots is that there are no outlets, but it is located near Marillac and Einstein’s if students find themselves hungry or thirsty during their study session.

Empty Classrooms

Many students may feel they are not allowed to enter empty classrooms, but they can be a great location to get work done! Whether students are working alone or in groups, empty classrooms—especially in Marillac—have resources such as outlets, desks, whiteboards and sometimes even computer access for students.

To find out if a classroom will be booked or not, look to the electronic signs outside of each room detailing the room’s availability for the day. Most will tell you when classes will be held there or if they will be empty for students to utilize.

Despite the crowds around the University, there are an abundance of places students can retreat to get their work done. Next time you have a big test, try out any of the spots listed above for optimum productivity.