The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are quickly approaching and gift lists are only growing. It can be extremely costly and difficult to find the perfect gift for every person on your list, but by getting creative, you can find something for everyone this year. In each relationship of your life, here are the top 3 gifts to get your loved ones this season!

Girlfriend

Baggu offers some of this season’s trendiest bags.. Ranging from environmentally friendly reusable bags to purses and totes, this brand offers a variety of products that your girlfriend will love.With classic colors and eclectic patterns, Baggu has a design and style for everyone. Prices range from $14 for a tote to $44 for a shoulder bag.

Another 2023 trend is the resurgence of digital cameras. For those who prefer a vintage look to their photos, the cameras are a great gift for a girlfriend who loves taking pictures. Ranging in price, cameras can cost anywhere from $50 on Amazon to $270 on the Canon website. A useful addition to this gift is an adapter that can be used to instantly transfer photos to your phone.

For the jewelry lover, charm bracelets and necklaces are the perfect meaningful and customizable gift this year. Create your own bracelet for your girlfriend and add charms that represent her, or choose from a premade necklace with a selection of charms. For an experience that you two can have together in New York City, venture to Brooklyn Charm in Chelsea Market or Williamsburg to create custom bracelets and necklaces together!

Boyfriend

Buying gifts for men is notoriously difficult, but this year, it doesn’t have to be! One of the most practical yet carefully selected gifts is a new cologne. Though it can be difficult to pick out a scent for someone, websites like Sephora feature quizzes that can help you pick out his perfect cologne. For a woodsy, spicy scent, Dior Sauvage is a popular cologne that has warm undertones and a sleek bottle with several sizes to choose from. If your boyfriend prefers a lighter and fresher scent, Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue cologne has aquatic undertones and citrus elements.

Another timeless gift for your boyfriend is a classic watch that he can wear on any occasion. Fossil has numerous versions of watches, ranging from classic to sport, priced $130 to $180, with a variety of bands and faces to choose from. Watches can be selected based on preference, so this gift shows real meaning and thought, while also being practical and long-lasting.

Perfect for the winter season and your boyfriend’s closet, a heavy-weight carpenter jacket elevates any outfit. Brands such as Carhartt and Levi’s have options in varying colors, styles and fits for a plethora of choices.

Friends

Concert tickets are not only a gift for your friend, but for yourself too! This Christmas, gift an experience for both you and your closest friends by getting tickets to your favorite artist. Ticketmaster has an abundance of events to attend — from concerts to plays and sporting events. Though some performers can be pricey, there are second-hand tickets that may be cheaper on websites such as Vivid Seats and StubHub.

Trying to find the perfect gift for your creative friend? Legos aren’t just for kids anymore. From beloved film series to flowers, there are hundreds of sets to choose from. Architecture fans can build the New York City skyline, while Disney lovers can purchase sets made from their favorite movies. Varying in price and design, legos are an easy and personal gift!

Rising as some of the most popular stuffed animals, Jellycats are personable and can even disguise as home decor. There’s a variety of collections, including animals, “amusables” and plants. The amusable collection has Jellycats as objects, sports and even food. Friends will love a stuffed animal that represents them and their favorite things!

Parents

If your parents love to read and stay updated on the latest novels, a Book of the Month subscription is an ideal gift. Ranging from a three-book subscription for $59.99 to a 12-book for $199.99, your parents will be able to choose from one of the monthly selections and receive a hardcover edition. Averaging $20 for one book a month, the subscription provides a cheaper alternative, since typical hardcovers can be up to $28. Members can also choose to skip any month if none of the novels stand out to them and use the credit later.

Looking for an experience? If your parents are big sports fans, getting them tickets to see their favorite team can be a thoughtful gift. Both Gametime and Ticketmaster have tickets from football to basketball for every sports fan. Whether you go with them or gift the tickets for a date night, providing an experience can be just as worthwhile as a physical present.

If you or your siblings are away at school or don’t live at home, coming home for the holidays is a special time for your parents. Taking them to dinner at their favorite restaurant is a thoughtful gift that allows you to spend quality time with family—make sure to treat them and pay!

Siblings

One of the biggest charges for college students, or people in general, is the rising cost of Ubers and general transportation. A great gift is an Uber gift card, since not only can it cover the cost of rides, it transfers to Uber Eats as well. Save your sibling the cost this holiday season!

Is there a game you and your siblings used to play when you were younger? For a nostalgic gift, get your siblings a newer version of a classic game that also doubles as home decor.

Artist merchandise is another great gift for your sibling since it is personal and representative of something they love. Musicians and celebrities have their own websites for their merch, or if you’re looking for something more aesthetic and unique, Etsy has a lot of homemade designs ranging from shirts to totes to purchase.