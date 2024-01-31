Embracing the Glow of a Dewy Makeup Look in the Winter

Recently there has been an upsurge in a “dewy” makeup look; this look gives skin the appearance of hydration and radiance. It promotes healthy-looking skin that is soft, moist and has a youthful glow. However, just because the weather is cold does not mean that your makeup has to look dull or dry. Here is a product-filled step-by-step guide to achieving a luminous glow even in the winter!

Winter weather tends to strip the skin of its natural moisture, leaving it dry and lackluster. One way to combat this is by starting your makeup routine with hydrating skincare; well-moisturized skin is the foundation of any dewy makeup look. Consider incorporating a hydrating mask (full-face or even just under eyes) or a weekly exfoliation routine to remove dead skin cells, promote a smoother complexion and allow smoother makeup application.

The Rhode Glazing Milk is a hydrating essence that soothes irritated skin and provides a simple start to product absorption. One of the key ingredients is Beta-Glucan, which is a natural source of carbohydrates. It is specifically known for its nourishing and hydrating properties as well as preventing cell damage and subsequently smoothing and calming irritated skin.

If you are looking for a moisturizer that can be used for both skin prep before makeup or on its own, the E.L.F. Happy Hydration Cream is a great choice; not only is it inexpensive, but it is derived from hemp-seed oil, which is an “amino-rich formula that nourishes, hydrates and conditions the skin,” according to the E.L.F. Cosmetics site. Combined with Hyaluronic Acid which locks in moisture and Vitamin B5, the hemp-derived cream easily blends into the skin and layers well with other skincare and makeup products.

To add more defined features to the face, concealer, bronzer, blush and highlighter are all products that can do just that. Swapping powders for liquid products is a critical step in maintaining a dewy finish. Cream formulas also blend seamlessly into the skin, creating a natural and radiant look.

The Tower 28 Swipe Serum Concealer is a great product for dry and dark under eyes, as it moisturizes and brightens in one application. This serum incorporates the rejuvenating Hyaluronic Acid like that in the Happy Hydration Cream from E.L.F. with Lysine, an essential amino acid that promotes the production of collagen and allows for the repairment and prevention of dry skin.

For a bronzed look, the Westman Atelier Face Trace cream contour stick not only blends out incredibly easily, but it also provides a natural glow without looking too cakey. This contour is both buildable and has a natural-finish, perfect for both full-face and “clean girl” makeup.

A liquid blush that goes along with the Face Trace contour is the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch liquid blush. This blush comes in a wide variety of colors, ranging from deep purple to bright coral; on the website, the radiant and matte finish blushes are separated so as to ensure customers purchase the exact product they are looking for.