Score Big With These Super Bowl Sunday Recipes

As the most anticipated sporting event of the year approaches, so does the plethora of snacks and finger-foods that take Super Bowl Sunday to the next level. However, this smorgasbord can often get old with the staples of Buffalo Chicken Dip and Sliders. Here is a list of creative recipes that will satisfy the taste buds by bringing new flavors to the table and make you the MVP of the party!

Mini Egg Rolls

While egg rolls are a traditional Chinese staple, they have been transformed to incorporate various other cuisines as well. One way is through a spin on the iconic Philly cheesesteak. A miniature Philly cheesesteak egg roll traditionally contains three ingredients: steak, sautéed onions and provolone cheese. Once the steak is cooked to the desired temperature, place it inside the prepackaged egg roll wraps then top it with the onions and cheese.

Another way is through sautéed broccoli rabe and sweet or spicy Italian sausage; both ingredients can be cooked separately then added to egg roll wraps. These egg rolls can be served both soft or hard — the latter being achieved by pan or air frying.

Guacamole Deviled Eggs

Merging two game-day classics of guacamole and deviled eggs produces guacamole-filled hard-boiled eggs, this recipe can be made in two different ways. The first is by mixing ripe avocados with traditional deviled egg ingredients for a creamy and flavorful filling. Top with diced tomatoes, cilantro and a sprinkle of paprika for a delicious twist.

The second way is by making guacamole with tomatoes, shallots, lemon juice and seasoning, then incorporating diced hard-boiled eggs for added flavor and texture. This elevated dip can be enjoyed on bread, with chips or even by itself on a spoon! Whichever way you choose to serve this take on guacamole and deviled eggs, you are guaranteed to enjoy them.

Cheesy Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

Spice up your Super Bowl party with these irresistible cheesy bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers. Though they may seem intimidating with the heat of the jalapeños, these bite-sized snacks are relatively simple to put together. Stuff fresh jalapeños with a mixture of cream cheese and shredded cheddar (though you can substitute the latter for your cheese of choice).

Next, wrap pre-cooked bacon around the outside. Pop them in the oven until golden brown or until the bacon is cooked to your liking. These easy-to-eat and highly enjoyable bites will disappear as quickly as the game-winning touchdown.

Buffalo Chicken Meatball Sliders

A twist on the classic Buffalo Chicken Dip, these Meatball Sliders combine buffalo chicken with the convenience of sliders. With your preference of ground meat and desired spices, you can easily craft bite-sized chicken meatballs and bake them in the oven. Once cooked, coat the meatballs in tangy buffalo sauce and sandwich them between mini hamburger buns. These can be served with dipping sauce from Ranch to Blue Cheese or enjoyed on their own.

These sliders are perfect for those who love a bit of spice without compromising the delicious taste of the meatballs. They can also be easily customized. For example, for a crunchier bite, air fry the meatballs or serve them on Hawaiian rolls for a sweet and spicy bite.