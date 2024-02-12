Cheap and Convenient College Cleaning Hacks

One of the trickiest adjustments of college for many students is learning how to keep a clean and organized room. Many students are experiencing living on their own for the first time—and cleaning on their own can be a scary task. Here are some simple hacks to make the most of your space and, most importantly, how to keep it clean.

Under Bed Storage

One of the most underutilized spaces in a dorm is underneath the bed. Although many dorms tend to put dresser drawers under the bed, they can be stacked instead to leave room for other organizational needs.

Amazon has numerous options ranging from foldable bins to drawers with dividers. A great place to store sheets, towels and shoes under the bed storage is the perfect way to organize and hide away your extra toiletries.

Bathroom White Board

The most important conversation to have with your roommates upon moving in is figuring out a cleaning schedule—specifically for the bathroom. To alleviate any stress and conflict, a white board hung on the bathroom door with individual cleaning times is an easy reminder every time you go in the bathroom.

Calendar dry erase boards are useful to divy up the month so each roommate can put their name down for the week that works best for them.

Clear Organizing Containers

Versatile and clean cut, clear organizers are an efficient way to store anything from desk supplies to makeup. Instead of simply tossing all of your supplies into a bottomless drawer pit, organize them by their function and use for ease.

Amazon has a multitude of options with varying sizes and depths for school supplies, utensils or jewelry. For makeup, get an organizer with drawers to help stow away your products on top of dressers or desks.

Cheap & Effective Cleaners

By utilizing multi-purpose cleaners and homemade solutions, cleaning supplies don’t have to break the bank. Clorox Clean-Up, with or without bleach, can be used in bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms. For under five dollars you can get a spray that serves as a shower, toilet and sink cleaner.

A more natural and simple solution is creating your own cleaner with two ingredients: vinegar and water. In this recipe, you can add essential oils, lemon zest or rosemary sprigs to create a more pleasant scent. Perfect in a spray bottle, a vinegar solution can clean stains, stovetops, windows, trash cans and more.

With these hacks, cleaning and organizing your space has never been easier!