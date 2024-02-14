How to Spend a Solo Valentine’s Day in New York City

New York City is gearing up to celebrate love in all its forms. While the holiday is traditionally associated with heart-shaped chocolates and bouquets of roses, the city offers plenty of opportunities for solo individuals to embrace the spirit of the love-filled day. From captivating events to serene escapes, here are some places in NYC where people can celebrate Valentine’s Day without a partner.

Magic Hour at the Moxy

Alongside the yoga sessions and spa treatments, The Moxy Times Square hotel hosts a “Magic Hour” brunch event. Hosted at a large indoor and outdoor rooftop bar and lounge found on the 18th floor of the Moxy NYC Times Square, the rooftop lounge often comes with a theme — specifically something pink.

If wanting to get together with some friends for a “Galentine’s Day” brunch or night out, the Magic Hour is a great opportunity to attend a vibrant and energetic setting. While the rooftop menu is open for all ages to enjoy food and drinks, they feature signature cocktails and meals including Magic Mimosas and the Pink AF Pancake Stack. Guests can also indulge in delicious treats and cocktails available while enjoying an elevated atmosphere with views over the Empire State Building..

Comedy Night at Comedy Cellar

Especially on Valentine’s Day, laughter is truly the best medicine. Located in Downtown Manhattan, Comedy Cellar promises a night of laughter with a lineup of talented comedians. Whether you’re flying solo or spending the holiday with friends, the evening will be full of energy. Though the venue is small, it is organized and has an eclectic atmosphere.

Even if it seems too late to make a reservation, the Cellar offers the chance to earn standby tickets. Just an hour before the show starts, extra tickets are sold to those without prior reservations. An added benefit is that the bouncers take down your name and number, and then you can grab dinner down the block in Washington Square instead of waiting in a line outside.

Brooklyn Charm

Brooklyn Charm — with locations in Greenpoint and Chelsea— provides customers the opportunity to create their own jewelry or purchase chains and various charms. Though the workers are willing to put together your ideal design, you can also do it yourself by buying the pieces and putting them together at home. Each design is completely unique to the wearer — a great time on Valentine’s Day to express your individuality.

This interactive jewelry store also offers engravings on the spot with shelves of niche interests that cover many categories including phrases, animals and stones. Whether you’re making a necklace, bracelet or small keepsake for yourself or for a loved one, Brooklyn Charm produces heartfelt pieces specifically tailored by patrons.

The Strand Bookstore

If you are looking for a more peaceful, quiet and slow-paced Valentine’s Day by yourself, try the Strand Bookstore located in Downtown Manhattan. This bookstore is not your average Barnes & Nobles; in fact, it offers an enormous variety of new, used, rare and even out-of-print books. Totalling more than 18 miles, the bookstore also has apparel, tote bags, mugs, stationary and even book accessories for sale.

For more adventurous readers who are eager to branch out of their reading comfort zone, the Strand has a section where certain books are wrapped in brown paper and only the genre is provided. Further, the bookstore allows you to sell books of your own, especially if you do not want to throw them out if you are not interested in the topics.

REMI43 Flower & Coffee

Who wouldn’t want to spend Valentine’s Day nestled amongst beautiful greenery while sipping on coffee and enjoying a pastry? REMI43 Flower & Coffee has a calm atmosphere in which people can browse hand-tied bouquets while also deciding what kind of drink to have. For the day of love, this establishment has pre-arranged bouquets that you can treat yourself to.

Flower & Coffee also incorporates unique flavors into their coffee blends, including rose lattes, matcha berry coffees and lavender lattes. This fresh and herbaceous setting is mirrored in the latte art that is served with each order of drinks. For a more interactive experience, bring a journal, a paint kit, a book or even a friend to enjoy the florals with.

This Valentine’s Day, it is important to remember that love transcends romantic relationships and manifests in various forms throughout our lives. Whether you browse a book shop or enjoy a night at a comedy club, be sure to do what makes you filled with love.