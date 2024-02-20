What Fashion Trends are Ruling 2024?

With an ever-evolving landscape of fashion, college campuses serve as fertile ground for experimenting with trends. Whether embracing out-of-your-comfort-zone pieces or channeling retro vibes, students are constantly making stylish choices. From bold statements to reinterpreting the classics, here is a wide variety of up-and-coming clothing and accessories that are currently reigning supreme.

Denim on Denim

When it comes to denim, layering denim on denim is historically a big “no-no.” However, this denim-stacked trend is on the horizon to becoming a casual and classy staple. Low-rise jeans, which tend to be less form fitting, provide a baggier and more relaxed feel; pairing these, or a long denim skirt, with a minimalistic form-fitting top, sneakers and a contrasting color jean jacket will make for a casual but put-together look.

Layering denim does not necessarily mean only tops and bottoms — denim bags can be accessorized to pull together an outfit as well. With a recent revival of vintage bags, this combination embraces the all-denim trend. One specific summer 2024 prediction includes white denim cargo pants with a dark, cropped and distressed denim jacket.

Banana Hair Clips

After the resurgence of the claw clip comes the banana clip — a plastic or resin-made clip shaped like a banana that goes around sections of hair rather than on it like a claw clip does. The banana clip has made a recent surge in fashion and accessories, as it holds intricate and simple hairstyles in thick hair — something that the claw clip severely lacks in.

Decorated in a wide range of designs, the banana clip can be bought in a variety of colors and patterns, such as braids or tortoise-shell, and even adorned with rhinestones or gems for a fancier touch. These clips do not cause unwanted creases, so if your hair is done nicely, but you still want to put it up, then a banana clip is a great purchase.

Leopard Print

One of the biggest comebacks this year will be leopard print — a highly popular trend in the early 2000s. Leopard print constantly wades in popularity, as it rises in relevance much faster than any other fashion trend tends to. With online media platforms claiming 2024 to be rid of the “clean girl era” and being replaced by the “mob wife” look, leopard print is crucial to maintaining this aesthetic.

If you want to claim this fashionable print as your own, it’s as simple as keeping the rest of an outfit minimalistic and monochromatic which allows the leopard print to shine as the central piece. This print is most often seen in clothing items, though leopard print bucket hats are on the rise to becoming a dominant accessory this year.

Matching Sets

When it comes to stress-free dressing, there is nothing better than the convenience of matching sets. This outfit choice offers a cohesive and polished look without the hassle of mixing and matching pieces. Known as a “casually sophisticated” trend, matching sets are easy to layer and provide a visual impact. Whether it’s coordinating a top and bottom or a two-piece dress set, the uniformity of the ensemble creates a streamlined and flattering silhouette.

Matching sets are not solely functional as loungewear; they come in a variety of colors, patterns and textures that provide the chance for versatility in styling for different occasions. From a casual academic lecture to professional meetings, these sets effortlessly transition from day to night, making them a wardrobe essential.

Statement Tights

Colorful tights are an eccentric and eye-catching fashion statement; with bright colors, eclectic designs or even an ombre effect, tights tend to make an outfit more unique. This trend has a fine line between wearing crazy prints in a tasteful way versus an over-the-top way. To ensure a comfortable and comprehensive ensemble, allow the vibrant tights to be the main attraction by utilizing staple pieces for contrast.

Tights are not only made to be worn under dresses and skirts; they can be worn under pants or even shorts to add extra personality to an otherwise average look. Adding glitter tights under a dress, neon tights under monochromatic shorts or even patterned tights under a long skirt can add immense impact on an outfit.