Alternatives to the Craze-Surrounded Stanley Cup

While reusable water bottles have been fashionable for decades, Stanley — maker of reusable water bottles and cups — has recently gained immense traction, though its rise in popularity has been highly controversial. Its most famous, or infamous, item is the 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler.

Some customers love using it on their “hot girl walk,” and its supposed superior functionality is applauded by countless influencers and A-list celebrities. On the other hand, its size draws mockery for its almost comical impracticality, and consumers watch in horror as people not only wait in line for hours, but trample one another to obtain a holiday-themed tumbler.

Oftentimes, these Stanleys are purchased as trendy collectors items. Some customers take to TikTok to boast extensive and kaleidoscopic Stanley collections — some of which take over a full kitchen shelf or an entire designated cabinet.

“I don’t think people need to continuously buy reusable water bottles; it completely undermines the point of the reusable aspect,” junior Kelly Mooney said. “I think the [Stanley] trend is a mark of consumerism and shows how quick we are to buy something new when we already have something similar and more practical at home.”

A cheaper alternative to the Stanley is the Owala Freesip 24 oz. Stainless Steel Water Bottle. With its 24-hour guaranteed cold beverage policy and its carry loop doubling as a lock, this bottle provides easy transportation and drinking options. “I like the Owala a lot because the straw and free sip options are really convenient,” Christopher Cardenas said. “I feel like it helps me drink more water during the day.”

One of the key struggles with these popular tumblers is that the straw sticks out of the top, making it almost impossible to store in a backpack. However, the Cafezi 40 oz. Tumbler solves this issue by installing a flip-top straw into the lid. This way, the bottle ensures easier transportation and less leakage. It is also equipped with a soft, movable handle that adapts to your needs, whether you’re on foot or in the car.

Sophomore Kate McAuley uses the Starbucks Cold Cup, opting for a cheaper alternative from her favorite brand. “As someone who drives around and is a commuter to the University, I love this cup because it fits in the drink holder of my car really well,” McAuley said. However, she explained that though the cup is “super lightweight and fits in my hand comfortably, it does not really keep my drink cold for long.”

Mooney applauded the Hydro Flask, noting its insulation benefits and anti-leakage lid. “I’ve used my Hydro Flask since I was in high school and it’s been incredibly reliable,” Mooney said. “I have dropped it many times so there are a few small dents on the bottom but nothing so bad that it undermines the bottle’s ability to stand and keep water in.”

Sometimes, a larger water bottle can be difficult to carry and simply impractical. If you are not looking for a big tumbler, the Cupture 16 oz. Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler from Wayfair is a great alternative; it has a slender, cylindrical shape that is convenient to hold and is lightweight. This option is beneficial with its screw-on lid and a rubber gasket that keeps beverages from leaking or spilling entirely.

Even if you love the Stanley FlowState, it is crucial to know that reusable cups are just that — reusable. Purchasing new tumblers for their aesthetic not only defeats the purpose of the bottle, but it is an expensive feat. Ranging from 40 oz to 16 oz, there are many other options that provide the same purpose with minimal craze; find the one that works best for you, choose your favorite color and stay hydrated.