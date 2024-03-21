March: An Unrequited Love Story?

In mid-March, love was found on St. John’s University’s Great Lawn. Students from all walks of life connected through feelings of warmth and were reminded that brighter days are ahead. A lively campus presence communicated student’s admiration for the sudden swing in temperature, but what if March refuses to continue to return these sentiments?

Fluctuating climates are destined for the month. While “March Madness” is coined terminology, perhaps an alternative meaning to the phrase can be crafted to represent the confusion of unpredicted weather patterns.

In response to March’s climate and the moodiness that accompanies it, The Torch sought out the opinions of students.

“The warmer weather makes it a lot easier to start my day,” said freshman Phillip Palmer.

Palmer expressed his affection for the warmer conditions which act as an uplifting force in his daily endeavors. “If the weather doesn’t stay like this, it’s going to be more difficult for me to go out and just do things in general,” he continued.

This commonality isn’t unique to the St. John’s student body — it extends to college students universally, as this population may be more susceptible to seasonal changes.

Generally, weather conditions influence the thoughts, feelings and even behaviors of individuals. Sunshine and an increase in warm temperatures have proven to affect mood behavior because they induce a surge of energy, which can enhance well-being.

Sophomore Noah Thomas voiced his preexisting unfamiliarity with mood shifts and seasonal patterns.

“I’m from Florida, so I never really had to deal with seasonal depression until I came here,” Thomas confessed. “Especially at this time of year, I definitely feel the effects of the colder weather being demotivating.”

Sophomores Salmata Gueye and Bettina Charriot were found on the Great Lawn portraying a postcard of college life: casually reading and basking in the sunlight on campus grounds as Tame Impala’s “Borderline” echoed from their speaker.

“This kind of weather motivates me to get outside, especially on campus because there’s a lot of spots to study,” Gueye expressed.

“If the weather changes, I’ll be looking forward to the sun coming back out and for it to be warm again,” added Charriot.

Those who have felt the personal effects of unrequited love and longing know from experience the struggles that result from the nature of its uncertainty.

March’s weather can surface some of this “madness” with its slow transition into springtime. However, students like freshman Jackson Smith brought to light what can be accomplished when you choose to “enjoy the weather for what it is at the moment.”

In a month full of “what-if’s,” a sunny day on the Great Lawn catered to students by serving as a spiritual anchor — grounding them in hope for future days to come.

“We chose to have our writer’s meeting outside today. We’re usually stuck in Maralliac, so it’s a nice escape — being outside and breathing in some fresh air,” said senior and WRED-TV president Koda Blue.

Blue, along with other impassioned club members, felt inclined to speak in support of the sunlight and warmth in March, even though forecasts may fail to stay consistent.

Third-year member TJ Hourigan said, “It was rainy, cloudy and cold. Now it’s warm and sunny, so we’re going to make the most out of this as we can!”

While this isn’t your usual love story, it’s one that emphasizes the power of perspective, especially when trying to cope with a relationship that feels one-sided. March isn’t necessarily a product of unrequited love, but it provides an opportunity to refocus attention and direction in times of uncertainty. In the words of junior Kelly Evers, “I remember how nice St. John’s is when everyone is out and about, all thanks to a sunny day.”

Hope for a better tomorrow — that’s the feeling students have fallen for this month.