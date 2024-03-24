Spring into Fashion with These Five Trends

Spring is a season for transition — not just for the weather, but also in your wardrobe. As nature awakens from its winter slumber, so does your sense of style. Say goodbye to snow and hello to sun with these five essential spring fashion items that are destined to become staples in your collection.

Trench Coats

While it’s too early to ditch your jacket entirely, swap your lumpy puffer jackets with a lightweight trench coat. Versatile and chic, trench coats effortlessly elevate any ensemble, whether it’s a tailored office look or a casual pairing with leggings and a cozy sweatshirt.

When it comes to investing in a trench coat, there are options to suit every budget. For a low-cost option, retailers like Old Navy and H&M offer a variety of stylish options for less than $50, allowing wearers to stay on-trend without breaking the bank.

For those willing to splurge a bit more, stores like Zara offer trench coats ranging from $60 to $160, providing better quality materials and construction for a slightly higher price point. Whether you opt for a budget-friendly find or a more investment-worthy piece, finding the perfect trench coat is sure to elevate your spring style game.

Mary Jane Flats

These shoes aren’t just adorable, but breathable in the constant changes that spring weather brings. Incorporating Mary Jane flats into your ensemble is a surefire way to elevate your look with a touch of sophistication and charm, effortlessly blending sleekness with chicness.

Whether you’re aiming for a polished and refined aesthetic or a more casual yet stylish vibe, Mary Jane flats offer versatility that can seamlessly transition from day to night. Their timeless appeal makes them a wardrobe essential that can complement a wide range of outfits, from tailored office attire to casual weekend ensembles.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of options when it comes to finding the perfect pair of Mary Jane flats. ASOS offers stylish yet affordable pairs, while FrancoSarto offers premium flats guaranteed to last.

Linen Trousers

It seems like these pants enter the mainstream every few years — and for good reason. Linen pants are comfortable and breathable, making them perfect for a spring day.

One of the best things about these pants is the endless array of options available. From classic solid hues to bold patterns and prints, there’s a pair to suit every taste and style preference.

Don’t be afraid to get creative with your styling, either. Linens can be dressed up or down effortlessly, making them a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Pair them with a simple tee and sneakers for a casual weekend look, or dress them up with a blouse and heels for a more polished ensemble. The possibilities are endless, allowing you to truly make these pants your own.

Urban Outfitters and BERSHKA offer affordable pairs of linen trousers with a great variety of color and pattern options.

Ruffled Blouses

If looking to add texture and dimension to any spring outfit, try a ruffled blouse. This lightweight fabric is easy-to-wear and gives an elevated “clean” look to any outfit.

The diversity of ruffled blouses knows no bounds, making them a wardrobe staple that seamlessly transitions throughout the day. Whether you’re headed to the office or meeting friends for brunch, these blouses offer a polished yet effortless look that exudes sophistication.

The best thing about these shirts is that no two look the same! Many “in” blouses incorporate bows into the shirt, while others use balloon sleeves to make a statement. What makes them even better is that you can find them at retailers like anthropologie, H&M or Ganni.

Quilted Bags

Worn by celebrities and fashionistas alike, quilted bags are here to stay! Bringing texture to any outfit, these bags can be found in different styles and colors to mix with your desired outfit.

The natural and artisanal aesthetic of quilted bags aligns well with the ongoing trend towards sustainable fashion, while their lightweight construction and breathable design make them well-suited for warmer weather.

Amazon, Revolve and FP Movement all offer different styles and alternatives to the trending Bottega bag.

From trench coats to ruffled blouses, these trendy fashion items are sure to get you into the spring spirit!