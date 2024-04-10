How to Plan Your Next Garden Party

With the arrival of spring, there’s no better time to embrace the beauty of nature by hosting a garden party. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply gathering friends and family for a sunny afternoon, a garden-style party offers both a charming and relaxing atmosphere. Below is a guide to help plan and execute your next memorable outdoor event.

Decor

An essential component when deciding how to decorate for any party is the color scheme. Basing every detail off two or three specific colors creates a clean and aesthetic look when finding plates, choosing flowers or picking a tablecloth. Some simple colors to match for spring would be pastels like pale pinks, yellows or greens.

Setting a table runner with two contrasting colors is the perfect way to set up where the food goes in relation to the plates — since it creates an open space in the middle of the table. This allows them to stand out while staying out of guests’ way.

Centerpieces are a staple of any garden party. Flowers in Mason jars provide a simple look. Baby’s Breath is a pocket-friendly choice and versatile with any color. Fake flowers are also a cost-efficient option because they can be reused for another event. Evenly alternating the flowers with candlesticks, or even regular candles, creates a welcoming table for your guests.

If you have large backyard space to work with, finding ways to incorporate the area into the theme makes for a cozier and put-together atmosphere. Hanging lights, lanterns or even tapestries can help the party setting. Even if the party is inside, the same can be done! Adding anything from pictures to soft lighting can transform an outdoor, or indoor, space.

Food

For a spring menu, keep the dishes light and complimentary to the season. Some dishes include various salads, pastas and small sandwiches. The best way to embrace the season is by using fresh spring produce in your meals, specifically salads, which allows for an abundance of recipes. For a tea party aesthetic, any finger food that can be easily served on a platter or tray is perfect for guests to enjoy.

Dessert is the most important part, and one of the best recipes to make is a honey chamomile tea cake. Combining a basic cake recipe with three chamomile tea bags and honey creates a light, airy and flavorful cake for a garden party. Top it off with powdered sugar or fresh fruit and serve!

Drinks

One of the most obvious drinks for a garden party is tea, but there are many ways to serve it! Whether it’s hot or iced, explore different flavors — from fruit to green teas — and display your beverages in a drink dispenser to serve easily. Many other drinks, from shirley temples to sodas, can also be presented in a dispenser with ice to keep it cold for the duration of the event.

Having a little drink bar where guests can fashion their own creations could also be both an activity and refreshment. Allowing guests to choose from their own beverage along with fresh fruit slices or herbs to put in the drinks makes for the perfect tea party drink.

Activities

As for activities, glass painting is a fun way to show off your creative side while being able to bring home a momentum from the party. Glasses can be painted with waterproof acrylic paint, but a cleaner alternative is paint markers. Just as effective and requires less cleanup, paint markers may be the way to go for a large group participating in the activity.

Perfume making is another creative craft and is much easier than it sounds. With alcohol, distilled water, essential oils and glycerine, you and your guests can create your own signature scent. Decorating the perfume bottles or spray canisters based on the scent also allows an extra personal touch.

For the non-crafty, an at-home outdoor movie projector is a relaxing activity that can easily be put together. All you need is some kind of projector, a computer to plug it into and a sheet to display the movie. Even if you don’t have outdoor furniture, fashioning blankets and cushions on the ground is an easy alternative.

By following these tips and putting your own creative spin on the festivities, you can host a spectacular garden party that delights you and your guests and celebrates the beauty of outdoor living.