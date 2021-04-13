Official SGi winners announced, two new positions created

Student Government Inc. (SGi) announced the official results of this year’s election and new E-Board on Instagram for the 2021-2022 academic year on March 31. Similar to the year prior, this year’s election required campaigning to take place completely online. However, all of this year’s candidates ran completely unopposed. Four candidates belonged to the A.T.L.A.S. ticket, and two independent candidates also ran for positions on the E-Board, filling out six total positions.

There was a significant decrease in student votership this year. The Elections Committee provided the Torch with the official election tallies, which stated that the total amount of students who had the opportunity to cast a ballot this year for the E-Board was 9,519 – only 330 students voted.

Joseph Gandelman, SGi Elections Committee Chair, told the Torch that all of this year’s campaigning process took place online, mainly via Instagram as well as SGi’s website. “Out of fairness to all students, the committee thought campaigning should only be done virtually,” Gandelman said.

The official winners are:

President: Ethan Burrell

Vice President: Christianna Ukponmwan

Secretary: Diamond Wilson

Treasurer: Richard Neri

Sophomore Senator: Chelsea Dawn Witten

Junior Senator: Laiba Amin

The Senior Senator position has yet to be filled. According to the SGi Constitution, this position will be filled in the fall SGi election. There are also two new positions on the E-Board, Chief of Staff and Press Secretary, announced April 12 via internal email from SGi. According to the email, they are planning to fill these positions before the end of the semester.

“Both the Chief of Staff and Press Secretary roles are executive board positions, meaning that there will be a total of 8 E-board members as we advance,” the email says.

The current E-Board for the 2019-2020 academic year will remain in office until after Commencement and the newly-elected E-Board will officially make the transition this summer.