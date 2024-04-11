The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

Stormin’ Loud Committee Releases Initial Information For The End-Of-Year Festival

The April 26 event will feature performances, rides, food and more.
Malak Kassem, News Editor April 11, 2024
It’s that time of the year again: classes are wrapping up, final exam dates are being posted and the Stormin’ Loud Committee begins to finalize “the ultimate end-of-the-year festival for St. John’s students’ on April 26 starting at 4 p.m. 

The event, which began in 2022, is put on by the Resident Student Association, Student Programming, Student Government Inc., WSJU Radio and the Stormin’ Loud Planning Committee. 

The committee sent out an email to all University students releasing information on this year’s event on April 10. The email detailed ticketing policies, general information and other attractions. 

Although general admission is free, tickets are mandatory upon entry. However, the event offers paid ticket tiers, such as Orange or Purple VIP packages that go for $40 and $55, respectively. Orange package holders will receive exclusive merchandise, two guaranteed food truck vouchers and a “Fast Pass” that allows attendees to skip rides. The Purple package shares the same advantages as the Orange, however, they will receive an additional merchandise item and are also able to skip lines for food trucks as well. 

Students need to go to the Campus Concierge in the D’Angelo Center on the second floor to obtain their tickets. Ticket sales begin April 11 at 10 a.m. and run until April 22 at 4 p.m. 

The first 1,000 registrations will be entered into a raffle for exclusive merchandise. 

This year’s attractions include LED Foosball, Street Hoops and Glo Hockey. Food trucks will include The Hub, Island Empanada and Uncle Gussys. 

The event also features performances from student groups and other artists. The full line-up has yet to be released. 

Current and accepted students, as well as alumni, are all invited to the event. Johnnies are also entitled to bring one non-St. John’s affiliated guest. Tickets for guests are also available at Campus Concierge. 

More information can be found here.

This is a developing story. 
About the Contributor
Malak Kassem, News Editor
Malak Kassem is a third-year journalism student serving as the News Editor for the 2024-2025 academic year. She has previously been on the editorial board as Opinion Editor for the Fall 2023 semester. When she's not writing for The Torch, Malak loves going for long walks and baking. Malak can be reached at [email protected].
