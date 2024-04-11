Stormin’ Loud Committee Releases Initial Information For The End-Of-Year Festival

It’s that time of the year again: classes are wrapping up, final exam dates are being posted and the Stormin’ Loud Committee begins to finalize “the ultimate end-of-the-year festival for St. John’s students’ on April 26 starting at 4 p.m.

The event, which began in 2022, is put on by the Resident Student Association, Student Programming, Student Government Inc., WSJU Radio and the Stormin’ Loud Planning Committee.

The committee sent out an email to all University students releasing information on this year’s event on April 10. The email detailed ticketing policies, general information and other attractions.

Although general admission is free, tickets are mandatory upon entry. However, the event offers paid ticket tiers, such as Orange or Purple VIP packages that go for $40 and $55, respectively. Orange package holders will receive exclusive merchandise, two guaranteed food truck vouchers and a “Fast Pass” that allows attendees to skip rides. The Purple package shares the same advantages as the Orange, however, they will receive an additional merchandise item and are also able to skip lines for food trucks as well.

Students need to go to the Campus Concierge in the D’Angelo Center on the second floor to obtain their tickets. Ticket sales begin April 11 at 10 a.m. and run until April 22 at 4 p.m.

The first 1,000 registrations will be entered into a raffle for exclusive merchandise.

This year’s attractions include LED Foosball, Street Hoops and Glo Hockey. Food trucks will include The Hub, Island Empanada and Uncle Gussys.

The event also features performances from student groups and other artists. The full line-up has yet to be released.

Current and accepted students, as well as alumni, are all invited to the event. Johnnies are also entitled to bring one non-St. John’s affiliated guest. Tickets for guests are also available at Campus Concierge.

More information can be found here.

This is a developing story.