Battle of the Buildings Unleashes Campus Rivalry in Epic Student Showdown

Gallery • 5 Photos Torch Photo / Isabella Athanasiou

St. John’s University’s Office of Residence Life transformed the Residence Village Pathway into a battleground as it played host to the annual Battle of the Buildings competition on April 28. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., this year’s event marked a significant milestone with the inclusion of a commuter team, extending the opportunity for off-campus students to join in on the excitement and fellowship.

The Battle of the Buildings is a yearly tradition where resident and commuter students compete against each other in various activities, aiming to secure the trophy and year-long bragging rights. Participants preregistered for the event and upon arrival and received custom t-shirts reflecting their building affiliation or commuter status.

Team DaSilva member Niyo White, a freshman computer science major, shared his enthusiasm as he embarked on his first year at the event.

“I really see the vibe right now,” said White. “Since I am a freshman, this looks like fun. Everyone’s outside, it’s very colorful, it’s giving me a good sense of community.”

White and others competed in the event’s basketball tournament where St. John’s Men’s Basketball player Brady Dunlap made an appearance. Team DaSilva member Valentina DeBiasi, a freshman biology major, was also in attendance for the tournament, acknowledging Dunlap’s arrival.

“We had a little guest appearance at the basketball court with Brady Dunlap, it was pretty cool,” said DeBiasi.

In addition to the basketball tournament, students had the opportunity to engage in an Esports Super Smash Bros. tournament, a volleyball competition, a pie-eating contest, relay races, trivia and tug-of-war. Points were allocated to buildings based on their performance in each activity, with scores displayed on a board positioned at the center of the pathway. These tallies would ultimately decide the overall winner.

There were more potential winners than usual at this year’s event, as this was the first year the Office of Residence Life had added a commuter team to the competitors list.

Carey Hall Resident Assistant Chelsea Roberts, a junior radiology major, gave positive feedback on the office’s decision to include commuters in the event. She emphasized the importance of inclusion and the sense of unity it fostered among all students, regardless of their residential status.

“I think it is amazing because oftentimes, commuters don’t get to participate in a lot of things. So it is good that they are including them,” said Roberts.

White had similar thoughts on the commuter team addition, acknowledging the Office of Residence Life’s inclusion efforts.

“I feel like it’s really good because they are able to branch out to other students,” said White. “That shows that the Office [of Residence Life] really cares about the students on and off campus.”

When the points were tallied, it was announced that DaSilva Hall claimed victory, showcasing impressive teamwork and commitment.