Stormin’ Loud 2022: Local Artists Take The Queens Campus by Storm

St. John’s University held the first annual “Stormin’ Loud” Festival Friday on the Great Lawn, featuring food vendors, carnival rides, art installations and live performances by Juanialys, B-Lovee, Capella Grey and Sleepy Hallow.

The event was a new twist on the spring carnival, which was canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the carnival was substituted for a virtual “Stormin’ Loud” festival. After the University lifted many COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year, an in-person event — sponsored by the Student Programming Board, Haraya, Resident Student Association and in collaboration with Student Government and Campus Activities — was permitted to return.

The event was reserved for the St. John’s community, and no other outside guests were allowed. The participating organizations made sure to inform students of the event through Instagram and e-mail, as well as updating students on any changes.

Current students, accepted students and recent alumni lined up outside designated spots on campus to receive their wristbands, tickets, and merchandise. Both Marillac Terrace and the Carnesecca Arena Box Office served as pick-up locations. The Torch has not yet been provided with official attendance numbers at the time of this story’s publication.

The event offered three ticket tiers. General admission was free to all attendees and included access to rides, one free meal ticket and the chance to win free giveaways. The Silver ticket sold for $30 dollars and included a “Stormin’ Loud” swag bag with a t-shirt and a skip the line food pass. The $50 dollar Gold ticket included a swag bag with “Stormin’ Loud” t-shirt and shorts, complete with two skip the line ride and food passes each.

The doors for the event opened at 4 p.m. and student performances took the stage an hour later. SJU Battle of the Bands winners Kennedy Brooks, Worthy and 2Wavy, L.I.V.E Dance Crew, SJU Kickline and many more student performers brought their energy to the Great Lawn. At. 6:10, Junaialys performed, followed by B-Lovee who sang hits such as “My Everything.”

Capella Grey performed at 8:30 p.m. and captivated audiences with hits including “GYALIS,” and got the crowd hyped for headliner Sleepy Hallow. The New York rapper played “2055” along with other tracks.

Students were ecstatic about the 75-foot ferris wheel which towered above St. Augustine Hall, the adjacent pirate ship ride, photo booths and various food vendors. El Taco Rojo, Nuchas, Eat Callahan’s and Better Burger were among the many food options.

This year’s Stormin’ Loud was a great way to bring students together in a time of lax mask mandates to celebrate the end of the spring semester. Next up is the Midnight Breakfast, which is held at Montgoris Dining Hall and marks the start of finals week. This semester’s Midnight Breakfast is dubbed ‘Game Night,’ and will feature board and arcade games, among other festivities. The event is free with a valid Stormcard, and is on Tuesday, May 3 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.