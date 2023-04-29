Stormin’ Loud 2023: St. John’s University’s “Best Last Day Ever”

The St. John’s community bore the rain on April 28 to celebrate the second annual “Stormin’ Loud” festival on the Great Lawn, featuring food and goods vendors, carnival rides, art installations and live performances by multiple artists, including Jay Critch, Lola Brooke and King Combs.

The event — marketed as “The Best Last Day Ever” — ran from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and was sponsored by the Student Programming Board, Haraya and Resident Student Association in collaboration with Student Government, Inc. and Campus Activities.

The event was exclusive for current St. John’s students, accepted students and alumni. This year, current students were offered the option to bring one invited guest for an additional $25 fee.

Current students were offered a selection of three ticket tiers. For students opting for general admission at no cost, the package includes admission, access to rides and the opportunity to enter free giveaways. The Silver Package included one general admission ticket to the event, a “special edition Stormin’ Loud white t-shirt” and tote bag for the cost of $25. The Gold Package was worth $55 and included a ticket, a “special edition black t-shirt,” a cap and tote bag.

While supplies lasted, all ticket holders received one food and one refreshment voucher for the many vendors at the events. BetterBurger, Island Empanada, Big Mozz Truck and Stuf’d Sliders offered food options while Andy’s Ice offered Italian ice and TwoCrepes offered bubble tea.

St. John’s students and their guests secured their ticket wristbands at Marillac Terrace A from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of the event. Accepted students and alumni were able to retrieve their wristbands at 4 p.m. on Friday at Marillac Terrace A and the Carnesecca Arena Box Office, respectively.

To begin the event, a pre-show was held on the main stage, with performances by LIVE Dance Crew, Sensación, KidFlare, HDBeenDope and more. After the pre-show, headliners King Combs, Lola Brooke and Jay Critch took the stage to conclude the festivities.

Similar to the 2022 festival, Stormin’ Loud featured another 75-foot ferris wheel, along with a tornado ride and swings. This year did not see “skip the line” ride passes.

With the last day of classes on May 1 and final exams beginning on May 4, Stormin’ Loud was a great way to connect the St. John’s community before the end of the 2023-2024 academic year.