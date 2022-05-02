Finals Season: How to Prepare for the Scariest Week of the Semester

From May 5 to May 11, 2022, students take their exams before the conclusion of the Spring 2022 semester.

Believe it or not, finals week is looming, and it is important to have the information and resources to put your best foot forward. From May 5 to May 11, 2022, students take their exams before the conclusion of the Spring 2022 semester. For most, the weeks before finals are the hardest of the semester, but with these tips it doesn’t have to be.

To access exam meeting times, the University provides an easy-to-read schedule on their website, along with supplemental information for hybrid classes. If you have a hybrid class, your final will meet in your regular room at the regular time the class meets in person.

All exams run for two hours, so be sure to block enough time out of your schedule to complete the exam.

The University provides resources to ease the stress of students. Attend your professors’ weekly office hours to ensure you have the means to ace those finals. The University offers one-on-one appointments for peer-tutoring in a range of subjects at the University Learning Commons, in-person and online writing consultations at the First-Year Writing Center and language tutoring at the Global Language & Culture Center.

Not sure where to study? St. John’s has many different spaces to suit your needs. If you work best in silence, try the first floor of St. Augustine Hall. The library, located on St. Augustine’s third and fourth floors, are great for collaborative work and house reservation-only group study rooms as another viable option.

A popular place to study is the D’Angelo Center. The DAC “living room,” located on the building’s second floor, contains study corrals, couches and comfortable chairs to cater to your specific needs. The third floor Starbucks can provide a much-needed caffeine boost. The spaces in DAC tend to be loud and rowdy. This may not be a viable space if you require silence.

Bent Hall supplies tables, chairs and booths which make for splendid study spaces. If you are a student in the Peter J. Tobin College of Business, you can reserve small conference rooms with scenic views of Carnesecca Arena. The hall is much less crowded than the other buildings, so take advantage of that.

Once you find adequate study space, online resources including Quizlet and Grammarly can help you understand hard-to-retain topics and write a perfect paper. The University offers Grammarly Premium at no extra cost to undergraduate students. To access the program check your St. John’s email address for an invite link that will take you to the website, where it will prompt you to create an account.

Be sure to take breaks and not to cram all your information the night before. To combat this, construct a study schedule to ensure equal studying time and prevent disorganization.

Following these tips can make for a successful finals season. Do not forget to check the finals schedule and ask for help if you are struggling. Best of luck!