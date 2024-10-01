Mastering the Perfect Fall Makeup Routine

With summer transitioning into fall, it is the perfect excuse to try out new products. This time of year is great to try a bold lip and glowing bronzer. A dewy makeup look incorporating warm tones is the key to mastering your fall makeup. Check out these five fall cosmetic recommendations to transform your everyday routine.

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

To set the base of your toasted fall makeup look, a hydrating skin tint is the way to go. The Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint provides a dewy, light-coverage finish that is perfect for all skin types. This skin tint is the key to the no makeup, makeup look.

With 12 inclusive shades, your skin will be refreshed and glowy. Glossier sells this product for $28, and you can get it directly from their website or any in-store location. And guess what? This product is vegan and cruelty-free!

Saie Dewy Bronzer

To look extra glazed this fall, a dewy bronzer is your best friend.

Bronzer is the secret to adding dimension and warmth to your skin. No matter where you put it or how you use it, it will always look good. The Saie Dew Soft Focus Effortless Liquid Bronzer has a lightweight and buildable formula that softly sculpts your face.

Apply this product on your temples, forehead and the bridge of your nose to give your skin a bronze glow. This bronzer costs $25 and comes in six different shades!

Rhode Toasted Teddy Blush

Hailey Beiber’s products have been rising in popularity.

Founded in 2022, Hailey has proven to her fans how much good skincare means to her — so it is no surprise the launch of her pocket blushes was a success. This product comes in six colors, but the toasted teddy shade is a fall must-have!

This terracotta-colored blush is perfect for incorporating fall tones into your makeup looks. With its creamy application, this product gives your cheeks a long-lasting color. It is made with portable packaging making it great to carry for touch-ups throughout the day!

The Rhode Toasted Teddy Blush is $24 and is definitely worth the hype.

Too Faced Brown Mascara

Brown is the new black! Try something different this fall with a brown mascara.

This mascara not only gives you long, wispy lashes but adds with it a delicate touch. Instead of the deep mascara you are used to, try a more natural look that will draw attention to your eyes!

The Too Faced Better Than Sex Brown Mascara lengthens and hydrates lashes for an all-day hold. For $29, this product is key to your soft, fall look.

Clinique’s Black Honey Lip Balm

The cherry on top of your fall makeup look is the Clinique Black Honey Lip Balm.

Lightweight and pigmented, this lip product provides a sheer red finish to your lips. This product could be worn alone or layered with your favorite gloss and lip liner. The best thing about it is it uses your natural lip shade and accentuates it.

This lip product costs $25 and you won’t regret buying it.

By incorporating these products into your fall makeup routine you’ll be ready to enter the new season!