The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch

Menu

Flyer of Hamas Hostage Placed Outside Muslim Prayer Room Under Review By St. John’s University

The Muslim Students’ Association calls the action “outrageous” and “absolutely despicable.”
Olivia Seaman and Dea HoxhaNovember 4, 2023
Torch Photo / Olivia Seaman

St. John’s University is reviewing an incident involving a flyer showing a Hamas hostage placed outside of the University’s Muslim Prayer Room in Marillac Hall on Oct. 30. 

The Muslim Students’ Association (MSA) shared the incident in an Instagram post Monday, along with a statement calling the action “outrageous” and “absolutely despicable.”

“Having the audacity to post that flyer on the Prayer Room wall, point the finger at us and associate us with Hamas, is outrageous,” the statement said. “The proper actions have been taken in reporting the individuals involved and it will be handled by Public Safety, Student Affairs and our advisors.”

With the statement, MSA posted a photo of the flyer and blurred the face of the hostage. Out of respect for the individual in the flyer, we’ve blurred out her face,” the caption wrote.

Photo Courtesy / Instagram sjumsa

“The prayer room should and will continue to be a safe space for all Muslims on campus,” the statement concluded. “Thank you all for your continued support.”

MSA did not respond to The Torch’s requests for comment at the time of publication. 

University Spokesperson Brian Browne said the flyer was unauthorized and the incident is “under active review” in a statement to The Torch.

“St. John’s core values of truth, love, respect, opportunity, excellence and service must remain of paramount importance to all of us and must always be our guide, especially during this challenging time and divisive time,” Browne said.

“Antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism and any form of hate speech have no place at St. John’s, and any such concerns should be reported to the Office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance at www.stjohns.edu/reportbias.”

The incident comes amid a rise in tensions on college campuses across the country in response to the Israel-Hamas war.  A Cornell University student was recently arrested after making a series of online posts threatening to harm the university’s Jewish students. 

In early October, Harvard University garnered national backlash after 33 student groups signed a statement “hold[ing] the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.”

At St. John’s, student organizations on the Queens campus have held various events and vigils since the start of the war. On Oct. 11, the Jewish Student Association (JSA) held a candlelight vigil in front of St. Augustine Hall and held Tehillim prayer services. The Arab Students Organization (ASO), MSA and the Catholic Relief Services Ambassadors for Global Justice held a Peace for Palestine prayer service in DAC Plaza from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Olivia Seaman, Managing Editor
Olivia is a junior journalism student serving her second year as Managing Editor. Outside of The Torch, she is a student ambassador and an Undergraduate Writing Consultant at the University Writing Center. You can find her with a matcha latte in hand, listening to SZA and watching St. John's basketball. Olivia can be reached at [email protected]

Dea Hoxha, Editor-in-Chief
Dea is a junior journalism student currently serving as Editor-in-Chief. In 2022, she served as the News Editor of The Torch. As Editor-in-Chief, Dea is excited to expand The Torch’s presence throughout the St. John’s community. When she isn’t writing, you can find her going on a coffee run while listening to Taylor Swift or Harry Styles.  Dea can be reached at [email protected]

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *