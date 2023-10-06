Why Switching to a Formal Dress Code in the U.S. Senate Was the Right Call

The United States Senate played with the idea of enacting a lax in dress code for members of the branch. Meaning, the stuffy suits and camera ready makeup seen on the floor were almost replaced by the cozy attire you may witness on your couch.

Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said in an interview on MSNBC, “Aren’t there more important things we should be talking about rather than if I dress like a slob?”

He and anchor Chris Hayes exchanged chuckles on how Republicans are “freaking out” over said announcement — that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was not really interested in enforcing the code. However, this topic was not one that initiated bipartisan divide. Senators, regardless of party, expressed their views for and against.

An NBC News article emphasizes the claim made by Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, stating, “‘I think there is a certain dignity we should be maintaining in the Senate, and to do away with the dress code, to me, debases the institution.’”

While, according to the same article, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska donned a quarter zip and sneakers on the senate floor and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri showed up in jeans and cowboy boots.

“‘I mean, it’s a respect thing, it’s like going to church in your jeans, or going to a funeral in jeans. I’m not so hung up on things to think that every single day a man needs to wear a necktie,” the senator told NBC News.

Not even all Democrats were on Fetterman’s side. According to a Fox News article, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois claims, “I think we need to have standards when it comes to what we’re wearing on the floor of the Senate. And we’re in the process of discussing that right now as to what those standards will be.” So not a total rejection, but a noteworthy hesitation.

A hesitation that proved to be viable. Detailed by CNN, a resolution was passed on Sept. 27 that put a real dress code into place, where a coat, tie and slacks for men are now a must. For women, no specifics were given other than it must be “business attire” — what that is is up to them.

Because the former dress code was more of an unwritten custom rather than an official decree, some considered the idea that relaxing the dress code may increase political rep, as those in office can instill a type of “they’re just like us” mentality in the public. However, it is important to understand that these elected officials are not just like us. They’re running the country.

But, the Pennsylvania senator is right to point out, is this really a big deal? And if it isn’t, why bother? Is it really a big deal to throw on a dress shirt and slacks?

Some are claiming that the consideration of comfy-cozy chairmen was aimed at “appeasing Fetterman,” as the senator has been making news lately on his various mental and physical health concerns.

Dressing casually makes it easier for Fetterman to do his job, but what would senators say of the fast food employee who got written up for not wearing their hat? Are they allowed to not wear it due to mental health accommodations? Chuck Schumer thinking about relaxing the dress code raised the question, should every institution be allowed to do the same?

This isn’t to be insensitive or say senators shouldn’t be allowed to do whatever they want, what becomes of the rest of us? The question those in office often fail to acknowledge.

So really, our government officials are just like us. Yes, what you say is important regardless of how you dress — but by taking pride in their appearance, senators are able to create an air of put-together-ness, something that the United States is in desperate need of conveying. There is nothing wrong with putting pride in your appearance — intentional presentation demonstrates caring.

Like Sen. Collins said, there is a certain expectation everywhere you go based on your job title. A certain role you play, a certain character you embody. Even if you want to, you cannot remove yourself from your doings — the Senate made this clear by passing an official dress code.

You are a senator, act like it.