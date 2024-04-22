The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
The Independent Student Newspaper of St. John's University

The Torch
View this profile on Instagram

The Torch (@sju_torch) • Instagram photos and videos

Trending Stories
1
Torch Photo / Sara Kiernan

Stormin’ Loud Committee Releases Initial Information For The End-Of-Year Festival

2
Photo Courtesy / Icon Campaign

Official Winners and Vote Count of 2024-2025 Student Government, Inc. Elections

3
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Unexplained Mysteries

Knockout Drama: Boxer Ryan Garcia's Ringside Rollercoaster

Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez star in the Merrily We Roll Along Revival. Photo Courtesy / YouTube CBS Sunday Morning
“Merrily We Roll Along:” Broadway's Biggest Revival
Celina Mullady, Asst. Culture Editor • April 22, 2024
Torch Photo / James Williams
St. John’s Ends Losing Streak, Wins Weekend Series 2-1
James Williams, Asst. Sports Editor • April 22, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Tiến Vlogs
Boxer Ryan Garcia Silences Skeptics with Stunning Win Over Devin Haney
Isabella Athanasiou, Asst. News Editor • April 21, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s "The Tortured Poets Department" Shoots to Kill
Olivia Rainson, Features Editor & Social Media Manager • April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Solen Feyissa
Op-Ed: Maybe Banning TikTok Isn’t Such a Bad Thing
Elizabeth Kaufmann, Opinion Editor & Human Resources Manager Emerita • April 19, 2024
Photo Courtesy / YouTube Swae Lee
Swae Lee to Headline 2024 Stormin’ Loud
Olivia Seaman, Editor-in-Chief • April 18, 2024
Photo Courtesy / Youtube Netflix
“Avatar: The Last Airbender:” A Childhood Classic Brought to Life
Quentin Williams, Contributing Writer • April 18, 2024

The Future is Calling, But Right Now Is Louder

Why being proud of what you already do is more important than what you have yet to do
Byline photo of Elizabeth Kaufmann
Elizabeth Kaufmann, Opinion Editor EmeritaApril 22, 2024
Torch Photo / Olivia Seaman

Finding joy in the mundanity. College life focuses heavily on the go, go, go of figuring out our future. While it’s incredibly important to make active decisions to ensure that future you is secure, try hitting the brakes and recognize that what you do now will help future you ten times more than any plan. 

And sure that might look like establishing a bedtime or reading more books, but how about again, hitting the breaks? Look around. 

It’s not always easy to relish in the now, and the littlest things are the ones we take for granted the most. Having socks to put on our feet in the morning before we head to school or work. Grabbing a snack before we go. Enjoying our hobbies when we get home. Sending funny TikToks to our friends. Loving the little things should be more than just someone wagging their finger saying ‘be grateful,’ because the emotions you feel, big and small, are valid all the same. The emotions we experience from overwhelm to excitement all add up to the story of our lives, allowing us to achieve a wider range of the human experience. It’s a scary world we live in, and always have lived in, but it’s also a beautiful world. Part of that is because you’re here, right now.

Unfortunately, the current state of our world has made life for some seem pretty bleak. There’s something about the horrors we see all over social media and the news that might make it harder to celebrate a regular day. We all have our bouts of gloom and doom, and yet within that “we’re all gonna die” mentality, there’s room there for us to get back to our foundations. Allowing us to realize that we’re all just normal people living normal lives. And there’s so much beauty in that! 

Going to class might not seem all that much like an accomplishment, but it’s a huge one! Taking a step back and remembering that there is happiness to be had in simply showing up. Or getting a cup of coffee before heading to the lesson. Or how you wore your favorite shoes today. The little things you do add up to how you feel about yourself and your life overall. 

There are of course the positive effects of striving for our large goals, like a house or a good job, and we absolutely should work towards the best for ourselves, but we need to understand that the little goals are just as important. And not even the goals to be achieved at a later date, but all that we’ve done and do currently. It’s important to appreciate yourself for all that you’re already doing for your future. 

Social media has placed on us this “be more” mindset. Constantly resetting and decluttering and routine-ing and whatever else to make it seem like what you have currently needs to be changed in some way. This isn’t always true. And luckily, it doesn’t have to be this way. You should be proud of yourself because you’re doing a great job with all that you already do. 

Your simple, easy life of nobody-hood is incredibly admirable for all that it is because you are meant to love and be loved beyond accomplishments and aspirations. Your worth is not wrapped up in your morning routine or whether or not you have an internship secured. 

It can be incredibly hard in this uncomfortable political climate and fast-paced attitude of college to think that we are enough. But you are. Put away the grind and get back to reality — it’s scary, but you can do it. 

Finding joy in the bottom of our cereal bowl, in people-watching on the train, in seeing how the clouds move or in our reflection in a window just might be what we all need to pull us out of that hole of inadequacy. To hone us back into not viewing our lives as something to be accomplished but rather as something to be experienced moment by moment. 

Understanding that each goal is something to be achieved in flux and that it’s impossible to be everything you want to be in one day. Allow yourself room to grow, not push yourself into a high-scoring box. Each accomplishment is punctuated by the journey, and the journey is what you’re doing right now, even if it feels like you’re just lying in bed. 

Sometimes life is boring, and sometimes it’s exciting. There’s a lot to feel and see and do, and there’s also a lot to notice. Take notice — you’ll be surprised when you do. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of St. John's University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinion
Photo Courtesy / Unsplash Solen Feyissa
Op-Ed: Maybe Banning TikTok Isn’t Such a Bad Thing
Torch Photo / Malak Kassem
Op-Ed: Arab American Heritage Month Is a Publicity Stunt
Pictured: Albert A. Fox Jr. Torch Photo / Kyler Fox
Op-Ed: Activist Unveils the Truth Behind America’s Cuba Policy
Photo Courtesy / YouTube BleacherReport
Angel Reese’s Battle with Courtside Prejudice
Photo Courtesy / YouTube WSJ News
One Year Later: Evan Gershkovich’s Extended Sentence
Photo Courtesy / YouTube BroskiReport
What “The Broski Report” with Brittany Broski Has Done for the Internet
About the Contributor
Elizabeth Kaufmann
Elizabeth Kaufmann, Opinion Editor & Human Resources Manager
Liz is a senior English major serving as the Human Resources Manager. Having been with The Torch since the start of her freshman year, Liz has held multiple positions within the publication and has loved every second of it. Being from Long Island, Liz commutes to the Queens campus. Liz self identifies as a reader, a writer, a coffee enthusiast and a specialist in long walks.  Liz can be reached at [email protected]

© 2024 The Torch, all rights reserved. • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Torch
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

We love comments and feedback, but we ask that you please be respectful in your responses.
All The Torch Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *