St. John’s University’s Campus Positively Contributes to Student Experience

St. John’s University has a large advantage over other New York City schools. Most students in New York sacrifice a suburban campus experience to live and learn within the five boroughs. Luckily, St. John’s students don’t have to.

Many assume that students in New York City attend institutions “without a campus,” referring to those without lawns, athletic facilities and even some without sports teams. It’s true, institutions such as New York University, Pace University and most City University of New York (CUNY) campuses don’t have some of these features. Their campuses are tall buildings with small courtyards as outdoor space.

St. John’s is 102 acres large. Although the campus is not as large as other schools, such as those Upstate or other campuses located in the suburbs and rural areas across the country, Johnnies still experience the best of both worlds. The suburban space provides resources and capabilities for sports and recreation. We wouldn’t be “New York’s Team” without home fields such as Carnesecca Arena. The combination of suburban and urban provides the opportunity to host sports games at home and also experience the iconic places like Madison Square Garden, which is an experience many can’t claim during their college years.

Large campuses offer a wider variety of ways to engage with the University community beyond sports as well. When the weather permits, clubs and organizations have activities outdoors, rather than staying indoors for class and for fun. An open campus provides a middle ground in between the pressures of class and the hustle of the city.

Most suburban campuses require a car to get anywhere off campus. While having a car as a St. John’s student is convenient, it isn’t particularly necessary. St. John’s campus is within walking distance to Queens’ General Hospital, dozens of small businesses and pharmacies and has nearby public transportation.

A suburban campus within a large city offers a great balance for students. It provides them with two entirely different experiences within one institution.